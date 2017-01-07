4:52 pm, January 7, 2017
No. 16 Xavier wins 6th straight, 97-82 over St. John’s

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 4:48 pm 01/07/2017 04:48pm
CINCINNATI (AP) — Edmond Sumner had 20 points and seven assists on Saturday, leading a balanced offense that swept No. 16 Xavier to a 97-82 victory over St. John’s and kept the Musketeers alone atop the Big East.

Xavier (13-2, 3-0) has won six straight games since consecutive road losses at Baylor and Colorado. The Musketeers are the last unbeaten team in Big East play.

It was the second straight big game for Sumner, who had been limited by an injured left hand. The point guard had a career-high 28 points with 8 rebounds and 6 assists in 81-76 win at Georgetown last Saturday.

Forward Kaiser Gates, who missed the start of the season while recovering from knee surgery, had a career-high 17 points as Xavier had a season high in points.

Marcus LoVett scored a career-high 32 for St. John’s (8-8, 2-1), which went more than 8 minutes without a field goal in the first half. Xavier led 54-39 at the break, its highest-scoring half of the season.

