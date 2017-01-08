No. 16 Oregon St. 72, No. 10 Stanford 69, 2OT

Wiese 9-19 3-4 26, Brown 5-13 3-4 13, Pivec 5-11 2-2 13, Gulich 3-10 2-2 8, Hanson 2-8 1-2 7, Tudor 2-3 0-0 5, McWilliams 0-2 0-0 0, Orum 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 26-68 11-14 72.
McCall 7-21 9-13 25, Fingall 5-10 0-2 10, McPhee 4-9 0-1 9, Roberson 2-5 4-4 9, Sniezek 4-11 1-2 9, Samuelson 1-8 3-4 5, Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Carrington 0-3 0-0 0, Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 24-73 17-26 69.
|Oregon St.
|12
|11
|13
|15
|12
|9
|—72
|Stanford
|10
|12
|11
|18
|12
|6
|—69
3-Point Goals_Oregon St. 9-20 (Wiese 5-9, Hanson 2-5, Pivec 1-3, Tudor 1-2, McWilliams 0-1), Stanford 4-9 (McCall 2-5, McPhee 1-1, Roberson 1-2, Smith 0-1). Assists_Oregon St. 11 (Pivec 3), Stanford 10 (Samuelson 5). Fouled Out_Oregon St. Brown, Rebounds_Oregon St. 50 (Brown 10), Stanford 45 (McCall 12). Total Fouls_Oregon St. 18, Stanford 14. A_3,072.
