10:54 pm, January 8, 2017
20° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
CLOSINGS Organizations are closing and delaying Monday activities. See the full list here.
LIVE EVENT Watching the Golden Globes? WTOP Entertainment Editor Jason Fraley will be live tweeting during the show, @JFrayWTOP, starting at 8 p.m. Follow along.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » No. 16 Oregon St.…

No. 16 Oregon St. 72, No. 10 Stanford 69, 2OT

By The Associated Press January 8, 2017 10:48 pm 01/08/2017 10:48pm
Share
Oregon St. (15-1)

Wiese 9-19 3-4 26, Brown 5-13 3-4 13, Pivec 5-11 2-2 13, Gulich 3-10 2-2 8, Hanson 2-8 1-2 7, Tudor 2-3 0-0 5, McWilliams 0-2 0-0 0, Orum 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 26-68 11-14 72.

Stanford (13-2)

McCall 7-21 9-13 25, Fingall 5-10 0-2 10, McPhee 4-9 0-1 9, Roberson 2-5 4-4 9, Sniezek 4-11 1-2 9, Samuelson 1-8 3-4 5, Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Carrington 0-3 0-0 0, Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 24-73 17-26 69.

Oregon St. 12 11 13 15 12 9 —72
Stanford 10 12 11 18 12 6 —69

3-Point Goals_Oregon St. 9-20 (Wiese 5-9, Hanson 2-5, Pivec 1-3, Tudor 1-2, McWilliams 0-1), Stanford 4-9 (McCall 2-5, McPhee 1-1, Roberson 1-2, Smith 0-1). Assists_Oregon St. 11 (Pivec 3), Stanford 10 (Samuelson 5). Fouled Out_Oregon St. Brown, Rebounds_Oregon St. 50 (Brown 10), Stanford 45 (McCall 12). Total Fouls_Oregon St. 18, Stanford 14. A_3,072.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » No. 16 Oregon St.…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball