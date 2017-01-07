9:22 pm, January 7, 2017
No. 15 Texas women pull away in 3rd quarter, beat TCU 83-54

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 9:15 pm 01/07/2017 09:15pm
Share

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Joyner Holmes had 18 points and Kelsey Lang grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds, and No. 15 Texas rolled to an 83-54 victory over TCU on Saturday night for its eighth straight win.

Holmes was 9 of 16 from the field. Brooke McCarty added 16 points and five assists for Texas (10-4, 4-0 Big 12). Ariel Atkins had 14 points and Lang chipped in six.

Toree Thompson scored 12 points and Jordan Moore had 11 for TCU (9-7, 0-4), which has lost four straight by double digits, including three to ranked teams.

The Longhorns outscored TCU 24-13 in the third quarter to stretch their 11-point halftime lead to 56-34. Holmes had eight points and Lang added five in the quarter.

Texas shot 50 percent from the field and outrebounded TCU 49-30.

It was Texas coach Karen Aston’s 200th career win, and 99th in her fifth season with the Longhorns.

