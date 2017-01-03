No. 13 Wisconsin grinds out another win at No. 25 Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Ethan Happ scored 19 points and Bronson Koenig added 17 on Tuesday night to lead No. 13 Wisconsin past No. 25 Indiana 75-68.

The Badgers (13-2, 2-0 Big Ten) have won nine straight.

De’Ron Davis, Juwan Morgan and Robert Johnson each finished with 12 points to lead the Hoosiers (10-5, 0-2). Indiana has lost three in a row overall, consecutive games on their home court and 16 of the last 18 in this series.

Wisconsin made it look easy early — making its first five shots and four straight 3-pointers to take a 16-2 lead — and got five straight points from Zak Showalter in a late 10-2 run that extended Wisconsin’s lead to 66-59 with 4:30 to play.

The Badgers sealed it from the free throw line in the final minute.

Indiana, which led only four times all game, couldn’t get closer than three the rest of the game.

Showalter finished with 14 points and Nigel Hayes had 10 for the Badgers. James Blackmon Jr. had 10 points for the Hoosiers.

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: The Badgers are still the Big Ten’s king of the road. By picking up their 50th win outside the Kohl Center over the last four seasons, Wisconsin is on pace to extend its conference record by finishing in the top four for a 17th consecutive season.

Indiana: An old nemesis made life tough on the Hoosiers — again. The Hoosiers have lost six of the last eight to the Badgers at Assembly Hall and the defending conference champs have opened league play with two home losses.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: Completes the second part of its Hoosier State doubleheader with a visit to No. 20 Purdue on Sunday.

Indiana: After consecutive games against top 15 foes, the schedule might get a bit easier when Illinois visits Saturday.

