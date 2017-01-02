No. 13 Duke women knock off No. 8 Louisville, 58-55

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Lexie Brown scored 17 points and No. 13 Duke beat No. 8 Louisville 58-55 on Monday night for its ninth straight win.

Rebecca Greenwell had 10 points for the Blue Devils (13-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who shot 44 percent and forced 19 turnovers, turning them into 18 points.

Mariya Moore had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Cardinals (13-3, 1-1), who had won seven in a row. Myisha Hines-Allen added 16 points and Asia Durr finished with 15 in a tight game with six ties and 16 lead changes.

The last of those came on Greenwell’s running layup through contact with 56.7 seconds left that put Duke up 54-53. Kendall Cooper blocked Briahanna Jackson’s 3-pointer with about 30 seconds left, and after Brown hit four free throws in the final 17.9 seconds, the Cardinals had one last chance to send it to overtime.

Durr handed off to Sydney Zambrotta — who hadn’t taken a shot all night until she uncorked an off-balance 3-pointer with about 2 seconds left that bounced twice off the rim before Cooper grabbed the rebound.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: The Cardinals remained winless at Cameron Indoor Stadium. … Durr, who entered as the ACC’s second-leading 3-point shooter at 45.5 percent, was just 2 for 12 from long range.

Duke: The Blue Devils have beaten three nationally ranked teams in less than a month, and this time they did it with what passes as off nights for their two best players: Brown and Greenwell were a combined 8 for 24 and were 3 of 12 from 3-point range.

TRICKERY

Louisville caught Duke napping to begin the second half: All five Blue Devil defenders and three Louisville players lined up at the wrong basket. Jackson inbounded to Moore, who cruised in for a layup that put the Cardinals up 27-23.

UP NEXT

Louisville: Wraps up a two-game road swing Thursday night with a visit to Virginia.

Duke: Plays its first game away from Durham since Dec. 1 on Thursday night when the Blue Devils visit Georgia Tech in their ACC road opener.

___

Follow Joedy McCreary at http://twitter.com/joedyap.

___

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments