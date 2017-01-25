11:47 pm, January 25, 2017
49° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » No. 12 Texas women…

No. 12 Texas women win 13th straight, top TCU 77-69

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 11:26 pm 01/25/2017 11:26pm
Share
Texas guard Lashann Higgs (10) drives in on a layup past TCU guard Kianna Ray (25) in the first quarter of an NCAA college basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (Paul Moseley/Star-Telegram via AP)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ariel Atkins scored 17 points, including a clutch 3-pointer with 1:02 left, Joyner Holmes had a double-double and No. 12 Texas held off Texas Christian 77-69 on Wednesday night for its 13th-straight win.

Holmes had 15 points and 14 rebounds, the third-straight double-double for the freshman. Brooke McCarty and Lashann Higgs had 14 points apiece for the Longhorns (15-4, 9-0 Big 12).

McCarty had two 3-pointers and 10 points and Higgs scored six straight points in the first quarter when Texas took a 24-18 lead. The Horned Frogs closed to 37-34 at the half and trailed 56-51 entering the fourth quarter.

A 3-pointer by Amber Ramirez pulled TCU with 60-58 with 7:47 to play and was within four at the 3:02 mark but couldn’t come up with a key basket. Atkins’ 3 made it 75-67 and then Kelsey Lang blocked her fifth shot. The Frogs made just two of their last nine shots and finished at 33 percent for the game. However, they went 14 of 14 from the line in the second half, finishing 21 of 25 to outscore Texas by 16.

Ramirez led TCU (10-10, 2-7) with 15 points and Amy Okonkwo had 13.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » No. 12 Texas women…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl 51 ads -- sneak peeks and previews

Some of the commercials are building buzz already. Have a look at a few of the early offerings.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball