No. 11 Oregon St women beat Oregon for 12th straight time

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sydney Wiese scored 12 points, including a 3-pointer with 1:36 to play, Katie McWilliams had a steal in the final seconds and No. 11 Oregon State beat Oregon 43-40 on Friday night to win its 12th straight over the Ducks and fourth in a row overall.

Wiese made four of Oregon State’s five 3-pointers. Kolbie Orum, Gabriella Hanson and Breanna Brown had nine points apiece.

Maite Cazorla scored four points during an 8-0 run that put Oregon (14-7, 4-5 Pac-12) up one with 2:47 to play. Marie Gulich made 1 of 2 free throws to end Oregon State’s scoring drought of 4:19 and make it 37-all 27 seconds later. After the Beavers got a stop on the other end, Wiese hit a 3 from the corner and then made a steal before a layup by Brown made it 42-37 with 51 seconds left.

Lexie Bando answered with a 3-pointer eight seconds later but, after Brown missed a jumper, McWilliams stole it from Cazorla and then hit 1 of 2 free throws to cap the scoring.

Sabrina Ionescu had 14 points, Cazorla scored 12 and Ruthy Hebard grabbed 11 rebounds for the Ducks.

Oregon State (19-2, 7-1) shot just 18.5 percent (5 of 27) and scored 13 points before the break — its lowest scoring half this season. The Beavers have five points in the second quarter, the fewest points in a quarter in school history.

