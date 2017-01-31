No. 10 Wisconsin routs Illinois 57-43

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Ethan Happ scored 14 points and led the way in No. 10 Wisconsin’s 57-43 rout over Illinois on Tuesday night.

Wisconsin (19-3, 8-1 Big Ten) started the game with a 16-2 run and never trailed.

Much of the hot start came from the open 3-pointers Illinois allowed Wisconsin’s players to take — the Badgers shot 7 of 23 from 3-point range in the game.

The Badgers big men dominated the game in the post, out-rebounding Illinois 45-36, including 19-6 on the offensive boards.

Nigel Hayes scored 11 points and added eight rebounds for Wisconsin.

Malcolm Hill and Maverick Morgan both had 10 points for Illinois (13-10, 3-7).

The Illini looked overmatched as they have for much of the season against good opponents, but they came back and closed Wisconsin’s lead down to as much as six points before falling short.

Illinois shot 28 percent from the field and 5 of 21 from beyond the arc.

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: The Badgers will have a relatively easy next couple of games before playing Northwestern and Maryland, their last test before the Big Ten Tournament.

Illinois: The Illini weren’t expected to win Tuesday’s game even if it was at home. The team is in a tailspin and no game on the schedule looks like a lock.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin will have a few days before Indiana comes to Madison for a Sunday afternoon game.

Illinois stays home for the week when it hosts Minnesota on Saturday.

