No. 10 Stanford rolls past 18th-ranked Arizona State 66-56

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Erica McCall scored 18 points and No. 10 Stanford kept hold of a share of the Pac-12 lead, earning Hall of Fame coach Tara VanDerveer career victory No. 997 in a 66-56 win against 18th-ranked Arizona State on Sunday.

Stanford’s Brittany McPhee went down after rolling her right ankle with about 15 seconds left before halftime and was helped to the locker room but returned for the second half and scored 13 points. Karlie Samuelson added 15 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Cardinal (17-3, 7-1 Pac-12).

Sophie Brunner had 21 points and nine rebounds to lead defending Pac-12 regular-season champion Arizona State (14-5, 5-3), which had won two in a row at Maples Pavilion — the first conference opponent to do so since Arizona in 2000-01. This time, the Sun Devils never found a steady rhythm against Stanford’s stingy defense from the opening tip.

VanDerveer, Stanford’s Hall of Fame 31st-year coach, is now within three victories of joining the late Pat Summitt as the only NCAA women’s coaches in the 1,000 club. Stanford next heads to the Pacific Northwest and will face first-place Washington next Sunday in Seattle.

McCall shot 6 for 10 and had a powerful block of a shot by Kiara Russell late in the first half, when the Cardinal built a 30-19 at the break they built on in a hurry.

Reili Richardson and Sabrina Haines combined to shoot 0 for 11 while Robbi Ryan went 1 of 10 for the cold-shooting Sun Devils. Stanford faced a ranked conference team for the 23rd time over the last five seasons.

The Cardinal swept the season series after winning the first meeting 64-57 in the teams’ Pac-12 opener Dec. 30 in Tempe. That Stanford win snapped Arizona State’s seven-game winning streak and stretch of four straight victories in conference play against the Cardinal.

Stanford came out with an aggressive defense and Arizona State struggled to make shots. The Sun Devils began 1 for 7 and missed its initial four shots before Quinn Dornstauder’s layup at the 6:34 mark of the first. The Cardinal led 10-2.

Arizona State got a 3 from Brunner with 33 seconds remaining in the opening quarter to end a 1-for-9 slump.

Dornstauder was the lone other Sun Devils player in double figures with 14 points as ASU shot 29.6 percent.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona State: Brunner’s rebounds moved her past Monique Ambers for second place on the school’s career list. She fouled out with 48.3 seconds left. Arizona State, picked to finish fourth in the conference and currently in the midst of a tough stretch with six of eight games on the road, ultimately could not overcome a seven-point first quarter.

Stanford: The Cardinal are 32-3 at home against Arizona State since Jan. 5, 1979, and improved to 80-5 in conference play at Maples dating to 2007-08.

Stanford is 17-0 this season with a 24-game winning streak overall when shooting at least 40 percent.

UP NEXT

Arizona State: The Sun Devils wrapped up the first of consecutive California road trips, with a game at UCLA next Friday.

Stanford: At Washington State next Friday in the lone regular-season meeting between the schools.

___

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments