No. 10 Oregon State women beat Southern Cal 74-60

By The Associated Press January 15, 2017 8:04 pm 01/15/2017 08:04pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kolbie Orum scored 16 points on 8-of-11 shooting to help No. 10 Oregon State beat Southern California 74-60 on Sunday.

Orum also had nine rebounds for the Beavers (16-2, 5-1 Pac-12). Maria Gulich added 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Breanna Brown and Mikayla Pivec each had 10 points.

Oregon State rebounded from a 66-56 loss to No. 17 UCLA on Friday night that snapped its 12-game winning streak. The Beavers outscored the Trojans 24-11 in the third quarter to take a 58-38 lead.

Sadie Edwards had 17 points for USC (10-7, 1-6), and Courtney Jaco added 13. The Trojans have lost five straight.

