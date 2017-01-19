9:48 pm, January 19, 2017
Nichols, Cremo lead Albany past Binghamton 84-65

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 9:22 pm
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — David Nichols scored 25 points on 9-for-12 shooting, and Joe Cremo scored 22 shooting 9-for-13 leading Albany to an 84-65 over Binghamton on Thursday night.

Albany took the lead for good on Travis Charles’ jumper with 13:19 left before halftime to make the score 16-15. That started a 15-2 run, and Albany (11-9, 2-3 America East) led 29-17 on Nichols’ jumper with 7:52 before the break.

The Great Danes had their best shooting half of the year making 17 for 24 (71 percent) from the field including 5 for 6 (83 percent) from 3-point range and led 40-31 at the break.

Albany extended its lead to double digits for the remainder of the game when Nichols hit a shot with 11:24 to play.

Willie Rodriguez had 21 points shooting 7 for 11 from the field and Marlon Beck II added 11 for Binghamton (9-11, 0-5).

