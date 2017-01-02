12:12 am, January 3, 2017
Nicholls holds off Texas A&M Corpus Christie, 68-64

By The Associated Press January 2, 2017 11:31 pm 01/02/2017 11:31pm
THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Ja’Dante’ Frye and DeAndre Harris combined to score 34 points and Nicholls held off Texas A&M Corpus Christie, 68-64 to win their second straight Southland Conference game Monday night.

Rashawn Thomas cut the Colonels’ lead to three, 67-64 with 2:17 left, but Nicholls closed the game out when Johnathan Bell hit the first of two free throws with 15 seconds left.

Harris scored a career-high 42 points in the Colonels win over Incarnate Word in the conference opener and Frye added 23. Against the Islanders Frye scored 18 points while Harris knocked down 16 points. Nicholls (9-6, 2-0) shot 21 of 47 from the field (44.7 percent) and was 19 of 23 from the line.

Ehab Amin shot 12 of 22 from the field and put up 25 points for Texas A&M-Corpus Christie (7-6, 0-2). Thomas had 19 points and grabbed a dozen rebounds.

