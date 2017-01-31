9:36 am, February 1, 2017
New Mexico’s Williams out with left foot injury

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 7:17 pm 01/31/2017 07:17pm
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico forward Tim Williams is out indefinitely with a left foot injury.

Lobos coach Craig Neal said on Tuesday that Williams has a stress reaction in his foot and is not sure how long he will be out.

The senior is New Mexico’s second-leading scorer at 17.9 points per game on 58 percent shooting and averaged 7.0 rebounds.

The Lobos (13-9, 6-4) are still in contention for the Mountain West Conference regular-season title, just a game and a half behind Nevada. New Mexico plays at UNLV on Wednesday night.

