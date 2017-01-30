9:23 am, January 31, 2017
New Mexico State rolls to 19th straight win

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 11:25 pm 01/30/2017 11:25pm
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Ian Baker scored 27 points and New Mexico State earned its 19th consecutive victory by beating NAIA Northern New Mexico College 98-75 on Monday night.

The Aggies win streak is the nation’s second longest, and Monday marked the first time since Nov. 21, 2011 they have received votes in the AP Top-25 poll.

Four additional players finished in double figures for New Mexico State (21-2), which shot 56.1 percent while the 98 point output is its second highest mark of the year. Jermaine Haley finished with 16 points; Eli Chuha had 14 with 11 rebounds, while Matt Taylor and Johnathan Wilkins each chipped in 11 points.

Adrian Infante and Hasan Tucker both scored 12 points for Northern New Mexico, which stayed within striking distance until the Aggies pulled away over the final 10 minutes.

A Taylor dunk sparked a 9-2 spurt which enlarged the Aggies lead to 75-60 with 10:02 left and New Mexico State cruised from there.

