New Hampshire beats UMass Lowell 80-71

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 9:43 pm
DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Jaleen Smith and Tanner Leissner had 24 points each and New Hampshire beat UMass Lowell 80-71 on Wednesday night.

Daniel Dion added 17 points and Iba Camara had nine points and 12 rebounds for the Wildcats (14-7, 5-2 America East Conference).

New Hampshire took the lead in the fifth minute of the first half and held it from there. The River Hawks (8-14, 3-5) cut deficit to one both late in the first half and early in the second but faded down the stretch.

Jahad Thomas led UMass Lowell with 24 points, Rinardo Perry scored 14, Logan Primerano added 11 and Ryan Jones 10.

The Wildcats pulled away with a 10-4 run to lead 50-42 early in the second half.

The River Hawks finished with seven more field goals than New Hampshire but was outscored 25-3 at the foul line.

