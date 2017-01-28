3:28 am, January 29, 2017
Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order.

Nelson, Cobb combine for 41 as Fairfield ends 5-game skid

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 3:53 pm
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Tyler Nelson and Curtis Cobb combined for 41 points and Fairfield used a big second half to defeat Marist 72-62 on Saturday, ending a five-game losing streak.

Nelson (21 points) has scored in double digits every game this season while Cobb (20) bounced back after scoring a total of 16 points in Fairfield’s previous four games.

The Stags (9-10, 4-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) used a four-point flurry in the last five seconds of the first half to trail 40-34 at the break. Then Nelson, Cobb and Jerry Johnson Jr. hit consecutive 3-pointers early in the second half, in which Fairfield outscored Marist 38-22.

Isaiah Lamb led Marist (6-16, 3-8) with 14 points and Brian Parker tossed in 13 but Lamb was 0-for-4 shooting from 3-point range and the Red Foxes hit just three times from distance while Fairfield made nine. Fairfield also outrebounded Marist 47-28 with all eight players grabbing at least one board, Jonathan Kasibabu leading with nine.

