12:26 am, January 31, 2017
32° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Trump has fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates Monday night.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » NCAA Basketball

NCAA Basketball

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 12:00 am 01/31/2017 12:00am
Share
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 8 0 1.000 18 5 .783
Stony Brook 6 2 .750 11 10 .524
UMBC 5 3 .625 14 7 .667
New Hampshire 5 3 .625 14 8 .636
Albany (NY) 4 4 .500 13 10 .565
Binghamton 3 5 .375 12 11 .522
z-Mass.-Lowell 3 5 .375 9 14 .391
Hartford 1 7 .125 6 17 .261
Maine 1 7 .125 5 18 .217

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Wednesday’s Games

Maine at Vermont, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

UMBC at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Cincinnati 8 0 1.000 19 2 .905
SMU 8 1 .889 18 4 .818
Tulsa 6 2 .750 12 8 .600
Memphis 6 3 .667 16 6 .727
Houston 6 4 .600 15 7 .682
UCF 5 4 .556 14 7 .667
UConn 5 4 .556 10 11 .476
Temple 2 7 .222 11 11 .500
East Carolina 2 7 .222 10 12 .455
Tulane 1 8 .111 4 17 .190
South Florida 0 9 .000 6 14 .300

___

Tuesday’s Games

Temple at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UCF at Houston, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

East Carolina at SMU, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Memphis at South Florida, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Richmond 7 2 .778 13 8 .619
VCU 6 2 .750 16 5 .762
Dayton 6 2 .750 15 5 .750
St. Bonaventure 5 3 .625 13 7 .650
Rhode Island 5 3 .625 13 7 .650
La Salle 5 3 .625 11 8 .579
George Mason 4 4 .500 14 7 .667
Davidson 4 4 .500 11 8 .579
George Washington 4 4 .500 12 9 .571
Saint Joseph’s 3 5 .375 10 10 .500
Fordham 3 5 .375 9 12 .429
UMass 2 7 .222 12 10 .545
Duquesne 2 7 .222 9 13 .409
Saint Louis 2 7 .222 6 15 .286

___

Tuesday’s Games

George Washington at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

Davidson at Saint Joseph’s, 8 p.m.

Dayton at Fordham, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Richmond at VCU, 7 p.m.

UMass at La Salle, 7 p.m.

George Mason at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Duquesne, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
North Carolina 7 2 .778 19 4 .826
Virginia 6 2 .750 16 4 .800
Louisville 6 3 .667 18 4 .818
Florida St. 6 3 .667 18 4 .818
Notre Dame 6 4 .600 17 6 .739
Duke 5 4 .556 17 5 .773
Virginia Tech 5 4 .556 16 5 .762
Georgia Tech 5 4 .556 13 8 .619
Syracuse 5 4 .556 13 9 .591
Miami 4 4 .500 14 6 .700
NC State 3 6 .333 14 8 .636
Wake Forest 3 6 .333 12 9 .571
Clemson 2 6 .250 12 8 .600
Boston College 2 7 .222 9 13 .409
Pittsburgh 1 7 .125 12 9 .571

___

Monday’s Games

Duke 84, Notre Dame 74

Tuesday’s Games

Wake Forest at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse at NC State, 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Virginia, 8 p.m.

Florida St. at Miami, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Florida Gulf Coast 7 1 .875 18 6 .750
Lipscomb 6 2 .750 14 11 .560
SC-Upstate 5 3 .625 15 10 .600
Kennesaw St. 4 4 .500 10 14 .417
North Florida 4 4 .500 9 16 .360
Jacksonville 3 5 .375 15 10 .600
Stetson 2 6 .250 9 15 .375
NJIT 1 7 .125 9 15 .375

___

Monday’s Games

Kennesaw St. 54, NJIT 53

Lipscomb 92, SC-Upstate 80

Jacksonville 89, Stetson 86

Florida Gulf Coast 74, North Florida 59

Wednesday’s Games

Stetson at Bethune-Cookman, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Baylor 7 1 .875 20 1 .952
Kansas 7 1 .875 19 2 .905
West Virginia 5 3 .625 17 4 .810
Iowa St. 5 3 .625 13 7 .650
Kansas St. 4 4 .500 15 6 .714
Texas Tech 3 5 .375 15 6 .714
TCU 3 5 .375 14 7 .667
Oklahoma St. 3 6 .333 14 8 .636
Texas 2 6 .250 8 13 .381
Oklahoma 2 7 .222 8 13 .381

___

Monday’s Games

Oklahoma St. 68, Oklahoma 66

Tuesday’s Games

West Virginia at Iowa St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

TCU at Kansas St., 7:30 p.m.

Texas Tech at Texas, 9 p.m.

Baylor at Kansas, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 7 2 .778 20 2 .909
Butler 7 3 .700 18 4 .818
Creighton 6 3 .667 19 3 .864
Xavier 5 3 .625 15 6 .714
Marquette 5 4 .556 14 7 .667
Providence 4 6 .400 14 9 .609
St. John’s 4 6 .400 10 13 .435
Seton Hall 3 5 .375 13 7 .650
Georgetown 3 6 .333 12 10 .545
DePaul 1 7 .125 8 13 .381

___

Tuesday’s Games

Creighton at Butler, 7 p.m.

Georgetown at DePaul, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Marquette at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

Villanova at Providence, 7 p.m.

Seton Hall at Xavier, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Weber St. 7 1 .875 12 7 .632
North Dakota 7 3 .700 12 8 .600
E. Washington 6 3 .667 14 8 .636
Montana St. 6 4 .600 11 12 .478
Idaho 5 4 .556 10 10 .500
Montana 5 5 .500 10 13 .435
Portland St. 4 4 .500 11 8 .579
Sacramento St. 4 4 .500 7 12 .368
z-N. Colorado 4 6 .400 8 13 .381
N. Arizona 3 6 .333 6 16 .273
S. Utah 2 7 .222 4 18 .182
Idaho St. 1 7 .125 3 17 .150

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Thursday’s Games

S. Utah at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.

N. Arizona at Idaho St., 9:05 p.m.

Portland St. at Idaho, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Winthrop 8 2 .800 16 5 .762
UNC-Asheville 8 2 .800 16 7 .696
Liberty 8 2 .800 13 10 .565
High Point 6 4 .600 12 10 .545
Gardner-Webb 5 5 .500 12 11 .522
Campbell 4 6 .400 11 11 .500
Radford 4 6 .400 9 13 .409
Charleston Southern 3 7 .300 7 14 .333
Longwood 3 7 .300 6 15 .286
Presbyterian 1 9 .100 5 16 .238

___

Tuesday’s Games

Presbyterian at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.

High Point at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Radford, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Maryland 7 1 .875 19 2 .905
Wisconsin 7 1 .875 18 3 .857
Northwestern 7 2 .778 18 4 .818
Purdue 6 3 .667 17 5 .773
Michigan St. 5 4 .556 13 9 .591
Indiana 4 5 .444 14 8 .636
Michigan 4 5 .444 14 8 .636
Iowa 4 5 .444 12 10 .545
Penn St. 4 5 .444 12 10 .545
Nebraska 4 5 .444 10 11 .476
Minnesota 3 6 .333 15 7 .682
Ohio St. 3 6 .333 13 9 .591
Illinois 3 6 .333 13 9 .591
Rutgers 1 8 .111 12 10 .545

___

Tuesday’s Games

Iowa at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Maryland at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Penn St. at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Purdue, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Michigan St. at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Davis 5 1 .833 13 8 .619
UC Irvine 6 2 .750 13 11 .542
CS Northridge 5 3 .625 9 12 .429
Long Beach St. 4 3 .571 9 14 .391
UC Riverside 4 3 .571 6 12 .333
Cal St.-Fullerton 3 4 .429 9 11 .450
z-Hawaii 3 4 .429 9 11 .450
Cal Poly 1 6 .143 6 15 .286
UC Santa Barbara 1 6 .143 3 16 .158

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Wednesday’s Games

Long Beach St. at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

UC Davis at Cal Poly, 11 p.m.

Hawaii at UC Riverside, 11 p.m.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » NCAA Basketball
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Snow dusts DC region

A light dust of snow early Monday, Jan. 30 coated parts of Maryland, Virginia and D.C. in a world of white. See photos from around the area.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball