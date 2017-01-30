NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|8
|0
|1.000
|18
|5
|.783
|Stony Brook
|6
|2
|.750
|11
|10
|.524
|UMBC
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|7
|.667
|New Hampshire
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|8
|.636
|Albany (NY)
|4
|4
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|Binghamton
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|11
|.522
|z-Mass.-Lowell
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|14
|.391
|Hartford
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|17
|.261
|Maine
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|18
|.217
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Binghamton 65, Maine 54
Maine at Vermont, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
UMBC at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Cincinnati
|8
|0
|1.000
|19
|2
|.905
|SMU
|8
|1
|.889
|18
|4
|.818
|Tulsa
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|8
|.600
|Memphis
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|6
|.727
|Houston
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|7
|.682
|UCF
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|7
|.667
|UConn
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|11
|.476
|Temple
|2
|7
|.222
|11
|11
|.500
|East Carolina
|2
|7
|.222
|10
|12
|.455
|Tulane
|1
|8
|.111
|4
|17
|.190
|South Florida
|0
|9
|.000
|6
|14
|.300
___
Cincinnati 94, South Florida 53
Temple at Tulane, 8 p.m.
UCF at Houston, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Tulsa, 9 p.m.
East Carolina at SMU, 9:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Richmond
|7
|2
|.778
|13
|8
|.619
|VCU
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|5
|.762
|Dayton
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|5
|.750
|St. Bonaventure
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|7
|.650
|Rhode Island
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|7
|.650
|La Salle
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|8
|.579
|George Mason
|4
|4
|.500
|14
|7
|.667
|Davidson
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|George Washington
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|Saint Joseph’s
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|10
|.500
|Fordham
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|12
|.429
|UMass
|2
|7
|.222
|12
|10
|.545
|Duquesne
|2
|7
|.222
|9
|13
|.409
|Saint Louis
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|15
|.286
___
George Washington at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
Davidson at Saint Joseph’s, 8 p.m.
Dayton at Fordham, 9 p.m.
Richmond at VCU, 7 p.m.
UMass at La Salle, 7 p.m.
George Mason at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Duquesne, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|North Carolina
|7
|2
|.778
|19
|4
|.826
|Virginia
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|4
|.800
|Louisville
|6
|3
|.667
|18
|4
|.818
|Florida St.
|6
|3
|.667
|18
|4
|.818
|Notre Dame
|6
|3
|.667
|17
|5
|.773
|Virginia Tech
|5
|4
|.556
|16
|5
|.762
|Georgia Tech
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|8
|.619
|Syracuse
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|9
|.591
|Duke
|4
|4
|.500
|16
|5
|.762
|Miami
|4
|4
|.500
|14
|6
|.700
|NC State
|3
|6
|.333
|14
|8
|.636
|Wake Forest
|3
|6
|.333
|12
|9
|.571
|Clemson
|2
|6
|.250
|12
|8
|.600
|Boston College
|2
|7
|.222
|9
|13
|.409
|Pittsburgh
|1
|7
|.125
|12
|9
|.571
___
Villanova 61, Virginia 59
Louisville 85, NC State 60
Virginia Tech 85, Boston College 79
Duke at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Wake Forest at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at NC State, 7 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Virginia, 8 p.m.
Florida St. at Miami, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Florida Gulf Coast
|6
|1
|.857
|17
|6
|.739
|SC-Upstate
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|9
|.625
|Lipscomb
|5
|2
|.714
|13
|11
|.542
|North Florida
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|15
|.375
|Kennesaw St.
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|14
|.391
|Jacksonville
|2
|5
|.286
|14
|10
|.583
|Stetson
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|14
|.391
|NJIT
|1
|6
|.143
|9
|14
|.391
___
Kennesaw St. at NJIT, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at SC-Upstate, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Stetson, 7 p.m.
North Florida at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Stetson at Bethune-Cookman, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Baylor
|7
|1
|.875
|20
|1
|.952
|Kansas
|7
|1
|.875
|19
|2
|.905
|West Virginia
|5
|3
|.625
|17
|4
|.810
|Iowa St.
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|7
|.650
|Kansas St.
|4
|4
|.500
|15
|6
|.714
|Texas Tech
|3
|5
|.375
|15
|6
|.714
|TCU
|3
|5
|.375
|14
|7
|.667
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|6
|.250
|13
|8
|.619
|Oklahoma
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|12
|.400
|Texas
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|13
|.381
___
Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.
West Virginia at Iowa St., 9 p.m.
TCU at Kansas St., 7:30 p.m.
Texas Tech at Texas, 9 p.m.
Baylor at Kansas, 9 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|7
|2
|.778
|20
|2
|.909
|Butler
|7
|3
|.700
|18
|4
|.818
|Creighton
|6
|3
|.667
|19
|3
|.864
|Xavier
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|6
|.714
|Marquette
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|7
|.667
|Providence
|4
|6
|.400
|14
|9
|.609
|St. John’s
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|13
|.435
|Seton Hall
|3
|5
|.375
|13
|7
|.650
|Georgetown
|3
|6
|.333
|12
|10
|.545
|DePaul
|1
|7
|.125
|8
|13
|.381
___
Villanova 61, Virginia 59
Xavier 82, St. John’s 77
Creighton at Butler, 7 p.m.
Georgetown at DePaul, 9 p.m.
Marquette at St. John’s, 7 p.m.
Villanova at Providence, 7 p.m.
Seton Hall at Xavier, 9 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Weber St.
|7
|1
|.875
|12
|7
|.632
|North Dakota
|7
|3
|.700
|12
|8
|.600
|E. Washington
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|8
|.636
|Montana St.
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|12
|.478
|Idaho
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|10
|.500
|Montana
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|13
|.435
|Portland St.
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|Sacramento St.
|4
|4
|.500
|7
|12
|.368
|z-N. Colorado
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|13
|.381
|N. Arizona
|3
|6
|.333
|6
|16
|.273
|S. Utah
|2
|7
|.222
|4
|18
|.182
|Idaho St.
|1
|7
|.125
|3
|17
|.150
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Winthrop
|8
|2
|.800
|16
|5
|.762
|UNC-Asheville
|8
|2
|.800
|16
|7
|.696
|Liberty
|8
|2
|.800
|13
|10
|.565
|High Point
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|10
|.545
|Gardner-Webb
|5
|5
|.500
|12
|11
|.522
|Campbell
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|11
|.500
|Radford
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|13
|.409
|Charleston Southern
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|14
|.333
|Longwood
|3
|7
|.300
|6
|15
|.286
|Presbyterian
|1
|9
|.100
|5
|16
|.238
___
Presbyterian at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Campbell, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.
High Point at Longwood, 7 p.m.
Winthrop at Radford, 7 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Maryland
|7
|1
|.875
|19
|2
|.905
|Wisconsin
|7
|1
|.875
|18
|3
|.857
|Northwestern
|7
|2
|.778
|18
|4
|.818
|Purdue
|6
|3
|.667
|17
|5
|.773
|Michigan St.
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|9
|.591
|Indiana
|4
|5
|.444
|14
|8
|.636
|Michigan
|4
|5
|.444
|14
|8
|.636
|Iowa
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|10
|.545
|Penn St.
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|10
|.545
|Nebraska
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|11
|.476
|Minnesota
|3
|6
|.333
|15
|7
|.682
|Ohio St.
|3
|6
|.333
|13
|9
|.591
|Illinois
|3
|6
|.333
|13
|9
|.591
|Rutgers
|1
|8
|.111
|12
|10
|.545
___
Michigan St. 70, Michigan 62
Nebraska 83, Purdue 80
Northwestern 68, Indiana 55
Iowa at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Maryland at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Illinois, 9 p.m.
Penn St. at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Purdue, 8:30 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Davis
|5
|1
|.833
|13
|8
|.619
|UC Irvine
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|11
|.542
|CS Northridge
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|12
|.429
|Long Beach St.
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|14
|.391
|UC Riverside
|4
|3
|.571
|6
|12
|.333
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|11
|.450
|z-Hawaii
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|11
|.450
|Cal Poly
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|15
|.286
|UC Santa Barbara
|1
|6
|.143
|3
|16
|.158
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Hawaii 78, UC Santa Barbara 56
Long Beach St. at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.
comments