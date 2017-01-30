12:17 am, January 30, 2017
NCAA Basketball

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 12:00 am
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 8 0 1.000 18 5 .783
Stony Brook 6 2 .750 11 10 .524
UMBC 5 3 .625 14 7 .667
New Hampshire 5 3 .625 14 8 .636
Albany (NY) 4 4 .500 13 10 .565
Binghamton 3 5 .375 12 11 .522
z-Mass.-Lowell 3 5 .375 9 14 .391
Hartford 1 7 .125 6 17 .261
Maine 1 7 .125 5 18 .217

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton 65, Maine 54

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Maine at Vermont, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

UMBC at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Cincinnati 8 0 1.000 19 2 .905
SMU 8 1 .889 18 4 .818
Tulsa 6 2 .750 12 8 .600
Memphis 6 3 .667 16 6 .727
Houston 6 4 .600 15 7 .682
UCF 5 4 .556 14 7 .667
UConn 5 4 .556 10 11 .476
Temple 2 7 .222 11 11 .500
East Carolina 2 7 .222 10 12 .455
Tulane 1 8 .111 4 17 .190
South Florida 0 9 .000 6 14 .300

___

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 94, South Florida 53

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Temple at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

UCF at Houston, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

East Carolina at SMU, 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Richmond 7 2 .778 13 8 .619
VCU 6 2 .750 16 5 .762
Dayton 6 2 .750 15 5 .750
St. Bonaventure 5 3 .625 13 7 .650
Rhode Island 5 3 .625 13 7 .650
La Salle 5 3 .625 11 8 .579
George Mason 4 4 .500 14 7 .667
Davidson 4 4 .500 11 8 .579
George Washington 4 4 .500 12 9 .571
Saint Joseph’s 3 5 .375 10 10 .500
Fordham 3 5 .375 9 12 .429
UMass 2 7 .222 12 10 .545
Duquesne 2 7 .222 9 13 .409
Saint Louis 2 7 .222 6 15 .286

___

Tuesday, Jan. 31

George Washington at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

Davidson at Saint Joseph’s, 8 p.m.

Dayton at Fordham, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Richmond at VCU, 7 p.m.

UMass at La Salle, 7 p.m.

George Mason at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Duquesne, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
North Carolina 7 2 .778 19 4 .826
Virginia 6 2 .750 16 4 .800
Louisville 6 3 .667 18 4 .818
Florida St. 6 3 .667 18 4 .818
Notre Dame 6 3 .667 17 5 .773
Virginia Tech 5 4 .556 16 5 .762
Georgia Tech 5 4 .556 13 8 .619
Syracuse 5 4 .556 13 9 .591
Duke 4 4 .500 16 5 .762
Miami 4 4 .500 14 6 .700
NC State 3 6 .333 14 8 .636
Wake Forest 3 6 .333 12 9 .571
Clemson 2 6 .250 12 8 .600
Boston College 2 7 .222 9 13 .409
Pittsburgh 1 7 .125 12 9 .571

___

Sunday’s Games

Villanova 61, Virginia 59

Louisville 85, NC State 60

Virginia Tech 85, Boston College 79

Monday, Jan. 30

Duke at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Wake Forest at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Syracuse at NC State, 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Virginia, 8 p.m.

Florida St. at Miami, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Florida Gulf Coast 6 1 .857 17 6 .739
SC-Upstate 5 2 .714 15 9 .625
Lipscomb 5 2 .714 13 11 .542
North Florida 4 3 .571 9 15 .375
Kennesaw St. 3 4 .429 9 14 .391
Jacksonville 2 5 .286 14 10 .583
Stetson 2 5 .286 9 14 .391
NJIT 1 6 .143 9 14 .391

___

Monday, Jan. 30

Kennesaw St. at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at SC-Upstate, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Stetson, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Stetson at Bethune-Cookman, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Baylor 7 1 .875 20 1 .952
Kansas 7 1 .875 19 2 .905
West Virginia 5 3 .625 17 4 .810
Iowa St. 5 3 .625 13 7 .650
Kansas St. 4 4 .500 15 6 .714
Texas Tech 3 5 .375 15 6 .714
TCU 3 5 .375 14 7 .667
Oklahoma St. 2 6 .250 13 8 .619
Oklahoma 2 6 .250 8 12 .400
Texas 2 6 .250 8 13 .381

___

Monday, Jan. 30

Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

West Virginia at Iowa St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

TCU at Kansas St., 7:30 p.m.

Texas Tech at Texas, 9 p.m.

Baylor at Kansas, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 7 2 .778 20 2 .909
Butler 7 3 .700 18 4 .818
Creighton 6 3 .667 19 3 .864
Xavier 5 3 .625 15 6 .714
Marquette 5 4 .556 14 7 .667
Providence 4 6 .400 14 9 .609
St. John’s 4 6 .400 10 13 .435
Seton Hall 3 5 .375 13 7 .650
Georgetown 3 6 .333 12 10 .545
DePaul 1 7 .125 8 13 .381

___

Sunday’s Games

Villanova 61, Virginia 59

Xavier 82, St. John’s 77

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Creighton at Butler, 7 p.m.

Georgetown at DePaul, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Marquette at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

Villanova at Providence, 7 p.m.

Seton Hall at Xavier, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Weber St. 7 1 .875 12 7 .632
North Dakota 7 3 .700 12 8 .600
E. Washington 6 3 .667 14 8 .636
Montana St. 6 4 .600 11 12 .478
Idaho 5 4 .556 10 10 .500
Montana 5 5 .500 10 13 .435
Portland St. 4 4 .500 11 8 .579
Sacramento St. 4 4 .500 7 12 .368
z-N. Colorado 4 6 .400 8 13 .381
N. Arizona 3 6 .333 6 16 .273
S. Utah 2 7 .222 4 18 .182
Idaho St. 1 7 .125 3 17 .150

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Winthrop 8 2 .800 16 5 .762
UNC-Asheville 8 2 .800 16 7 .696
Liberty 8 2 .800 13 10 .565
High Point 6 4 .600 12 10 .545
Gardner-Webb 5 5 .500 12 11 .522
Campbell 4 6 .400 11 11 .500
Radford 4 6 .400 9 13 .409
Charleston Southern 3 7 .300 7 14 .333
Longwood 3 7 .300 6 15 .286
Presbyterian 1 9 .100 5 16 .238

___

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Presbyterian at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Gardner-Webb at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.

High Point at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Radford, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Maryland 7 1 .875 19 2 .905
Wisconsin 7 1 .875 18 3 .857
Northwestern 7 2 .778 18 4 .818
Purdue 6 3 .667 17 5 .773
Michigan St. 5 4 .556 13 9 .591
Indiana 4 5 .444 14 8 .636
Michigan 4 5 .444 14 8 .636
Iowa 4 5 .444 12 10 .545
Penn St. 4 5 .444 12 10 .545
Nebraska 4 5 .444 10 11 .476
Minnesota 3 6 .333 15 7 .682
Ohio St. 3 6 .333 13 9 .591
Illinois 3 6 .333 13 9 .591
Rutgers 1 8 .111 12 10 .545

___

Sunday’s Games

Michigan St. 70, Michigan 62

Nebraska 83, Purdue 80

Northwestern 68, Indiana 55

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Iowa at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Maryland at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Penn St. at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Purdue, 8:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Davis 5 1 .833 13 8 .619
UC Irvine 6 2 .750 13 11 .542
CS Northridge 5 3 .625 9 12 .429
Long Beach St. 4 3 .571 9 14 .391
UC Riverside 4 3 .571 6 12 .333
Cal St.-Fullerton 3 4 .429 9 11 .450
z-Hawaii 3 4 .429 9 11 .450
Cal Poly 1 6 .143 6 15 .286
UC Santa Barbara 1 6 .143 3 16 .158

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Sunday’s Games

Hawaii 78, UC Santa Barbara 56

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Long Beach St. at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

