NCAA Basketball

All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 7 0 1.000 17 5 .773
Stony Brook 6 1 .857 11 9 .550
New Hampshire 5 2 .714 14 7 .667
UMBC 4 3 .571 13 7 .650
Albany (NY) 3 4 .429 12 10 .545
z-Mass.-Lowell 3 5 .375 8 14 .364
Binghamton 2 5 .286 11 11 .500
Hartford 1 6 .143 6 16 .273
Maine 1 6 .143 5 17 .227

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire at UMBC, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton at Maine, 2 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Cincinnati 7 0 1.000 18 2 .900
SMU 8 1 .889 18 4 .818
Tulsa 5 2 .714 11 8 .579
Memphis 5 3 .625 15 6 .714
UCF 5 3 .625 14 6 .700
Houston 5 4 .556 14 7 .667
UConn 4 4 .500 9 11 .450
Temple 2 6 .250 11 10 .524
East Carolina 2 6 .250 10 11 .476
Tulane 1 7 .125 4 16 .200
South Florida 0 8 .000 6 13 .316

___

Saturday’s Games

UCF at Tulsa, 1:30 p.m.

East Carolina at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.

Tulane at UConn, 8 p.m.

Temple at Houston, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

South Florida at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
VCU 6 2 .750 16 5 .762
Dayton 6 2 .750 15 5 .750
Richmond 6 2 .750 12 8 .600
St. Bonaventure 5 2 .714 13 6 .684
La Salle 5 2 .714 11 7 .611
Rhode Island 4 3 .571 12 7 .632
George Mason 3 4 .429 13 7 .650
Davidson 3 4 .429 10 8 .556
George Washington 3 4 .429 11 9 .550
Fordham 3 4 .429 9 11 .450
Saint Joseph’s 2 5 .286 9 10 .474
UMass 2 6 .250 12 9 .571
Duquesne 2 6 .250 9 12 .429
Saint Louis 2 6 .250 6 14 .300

___

Friday’s Games

VCU 73, Dayton 68

Saturday’s Games

Davidson at Fordham, 12 p.m.

George Mason at UMass, 1 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Rhode Island, 2 p.m.

Saint Louis at George Washington, 4 p.m.

Duquesne at Richmond, 6 p.m.

La Salle at Saint Joseph’s, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
North Carolina 7 1 .875 19 3 .864
Florida St. 6 2 .750 18 3 .857
Virginia 6 2 .750 16 3 .842
Notre Dame 6 2 .750 17 4 .810
Louisville 5 3 .625 17 4 .810
Virginia Tech 4 4 .500 15 5 .750
Georgia Tech 4 4 .500 12 8 .600
Syracuse 4 4 .500 12 9 .571
Duke 3 4 .429 15 5 .750
Miami 3 4 .429 13 6 .684
NC State 3 5 .375 14 7 .667
Wake Forest 3 5 .375 12 8 .600
Boston College 2 6 .250 9 12 .429
Pittsburgh 1 6 .143 12 8 .600
Clemson 1 6 .143 11 8 .579

___

Saturday’s Games

Clemson at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Florida St. at Syracuse, 12 p.m.

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 12 p.m.

North Carolina at Miami, 1 p.m.

Duke at Wake Forest, 3 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Virginia at Villanova, 1 p.m.

NC State at Louisville, 1 p.m.

Boston College at Virginia Tech, 6:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 30

Duke at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Florida Gulf Coast 5 1 .833 16 6 .727
SC-Upstate 4 2 .667 14 9 .609
Lipscomb 4 2 .667 12 11 .522
North Florida 4 2 .667 9 14 .391
Kennesaw St. 3 3 .500 9 13 .409
Jacksonville 2 4 .333 14 9 .609
NJIT 1 5 .167 9 13 .409
Stetson 1 5 .167 8 14 .364

___

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at SC-Upstate, 2 p.m.

Lipscomb at NJIT, 4 p.m.

North Florida at Stetson, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 30

Kennesaw St. at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at SC-Upstate, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Stetson, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Baylor 7 1 .875 19 1 .950
Kansas 7 1 .875 18 2 .900
West Virginia 5 3 .625 16 4 .800
Iowa St. 5 3 .625 13 6 .684
Kansas St. 4 4 .500 15 5 .750
TCU 3 5 .375 14 6 .700
Texas Tech 3 5 .375 14 6 .700
Oklahoma St. 2 6 .250 12 8 .600
Oklahoma 2 6 .250 8 11 .421
Texas 2 6 .250 8 12 .400

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas A&M at West Virginia, 12 p.m.

Kansas St. at Tennessee, 2 p.m.

Florida at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.

LSU at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

Iowa St. at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.

Texas at Georgia, 4 p.m.

Arkansas at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.

Baylor at Mississippi, 6 p.m.

Auburn at TCU, 6 p.m.

Kansas at Kentucky, 6:15 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 30

Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 7 2 .778 19 2 .905
Butler 7 2 .778 18 3 .857
Creighton 5 3 .625 18 3 .857
Marquette 5 3 .625 14 6 .700
Xavier 4 3 .571 14 6 .700
St. John’s 4 5 .444 10 12 .455
Seton Hall 3 5 .375 13 7 .650
Providence 3 6 .333 13 9 .591
Georgetown 2 6 .250 11 10 .524
DePaul 1 6 .143 8 12 .400

___

Saturday’s Games

Providence at Marquette, 2 p.m.

DePaul at Creighton, 2:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Butler, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Virginia at Villanova, 1 p.m.

Xavier at St. John’s, 6 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Weber St. 7 1 .875 12 7 .632
North Dakota 7 2 .778 12 7 .632
E. Washington 6 2 .750 14 7 .667
Portland St. 4 3 .571 11 7 .611
Montana St. 5 4 .556 10 12 .455
Montana 5 4 .556 10 12 .455
Idaho 4 4 .500 9 10 .474
Sacramento St. 3 4 .429 6 12 .333
z-N. Colorado 3 6 .333 7 13 .350
N. Arizona 2 6 .250 5 16 .238
S. Utah 2 6 .250 4 17 .190
Idaho St. 1 7 .125 3 17 .150

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Friday’s Games

Weber St. 96, Idaho St. 74

Saturday’s Games

North Dakota at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at Montana St., 4 p.m.

N. Colorado at S. Utah, 6 p.m.

Idaho at Montana, 9 p.m.

Portland St. at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Winthrop 8 1 .889 16 4 .800
UNC-Asheville 7 2 .778 15 7 .682
Liberty 7 2 .778 12 10 .545
High Point 5 4 .556 11 10 .524
Campbell 4 5 .444 11 10 .524
Gardner-Webb 4 5 .444 11 11 .500
Radford 4 5 .444 9 12 .429
Charleston Southern 3 6 .333 7 13 .350
Longwood 3 6 .333 6 14 .300
Presbyterian 0 9 .000 4 16 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

Radford at UNC-Asheville, 12 p.m.

High Point at Winthrop, 2 p.m.

Liberty at Campbell, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.

Longwood at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Maryland 6 1 .857 18 2 .900
Wisconsin 6 1 .857 17 3 .850
Purdue 6 2 .750 17 4 .810
Northwestern 6 2 .750 17 4 .810
Indiana 4 4 .500 14 7 .667
Michigan 4 4 .500 14 7 .667
Michigan St. 4 4 .500 12 9 .571
Minnesota 3 5 .375 15 6 .714
Ohio St. 3 5 .375 13 8 .619
Illinois 3 5 .375 13 8 .619
Iowa 3 5 .375 11 10 .524
Penn St. 3 5 .375 11 10 .524
Nebraska 3 5 .375 9 11 .450
Rutgers 1 7 .125 12 9 .571

___

Saturday’s Games

Wisconsin at Rutgers, 12 p.m.

Maryland at Minnesota, 2:15 p.m.

Illinois at Penn St., 4:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Michigan at Michigan St., 1 p.m.

Purdue at Nebraska, 4:30 p.m.

Indiana at Northwestern, 6:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 6 1 .857 13 10 .565
UC Davis 4 1 .800 12 8 .600
UC Riverside 4 2 .667 6 11 .353
CS Northridge 4 3 .571 8 12 .400
Long Beach St. 4 3 .571 9 14 .391
Cal St.-Fullerton 2 4 .333 8 11 .421
z-Hawaii 2 4 .333 8 11 .421
Cal Poly 1 5 .167 6 14 .300
UC Santa Barbara 1 5 .167 3 15 .167

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

CS Northridge at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.

UC Irvine at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

Cal Poly at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 12:30 a.m.

NCAA Basketball