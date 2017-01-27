NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|7
|0
|1.000
|17
|5
|.773
|Stony Brook
|6
|1
|.857
|11
|9
|.550
|New Hampshire
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|7
|.667
|UMBC
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|7
|.650
|Albany (NY)
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|10
|.545
|z-Mass.-Lowell
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|14
|.364
|Binghamton
|2
|5
|.286
|11
|11
|.500
|Hartford
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|16
|.273
|Maine
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|17
|.227
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
New Hampshire at UMBC, 1 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Maine, 2 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Cincinnati
|7
|0
|1.000
|18
|2
|.900
|SMU
|8
|1
|.889
|18
|4
|.818
|Tulsa
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|8
|.579
|Memphis
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|6
|.714
|UCF
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|6
|.700
|Houston
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|7
|.667
|UConn
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|11
|.450
|Temple
|2
|6
|.250
|11
|10
|.524
|East Carolina
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|11
|.476
|Tulane
|1
|7
|.125
|4
|16
|.200
|South Florida
|0
|8
|.000
|6
|13
|.316
___
Cincinnati 86, Xavier 78
UCF at Tulsa, 1:30 p.m.
East Carolina at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.
Tulane at UConn, 8 p.m.
Temple at Houston, 10 p.m.
South Florida at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Dayton
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|4
|.789
|Richmond
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|8
|.600
|VCU
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|5
|.750
|St. Bonaventure
|5
|2
|.714
|13
|6
|.684
|La Salle
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|7
|.611
|Rhode Island
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|7
|.632
|George Mason
|3
|4
|.429
|13
|7
|.650
|Davidson
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|8
|.556
|George Washington
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|9
|.550
|Fordham
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|11
|.450
|Saint Joseph’s
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|10
|.474
|UMass
|2
|6
|.250
|12
|9
|.571
|Duquesne
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|12
|.429
|Saint Louis
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|14
|.300
___
Dayton at VCU, 9 p.m.
Davidson at Fordham, 12 p.m.
George Mason at UMass, 1 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Rhode Island, 2 p.m.
Saint Louis at George Washington, 4 p.m.
Duquesne at Richmond, 6 p.m.
La Salle at Saint Joseph’s, 6 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|North Carolina
|7
|1
|.875
|19
|3
|.864
|Florida St.
|6
|2
|.750
|18
|3
|.857
|Virginia
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|3
|.842
|Notre Dame
|6
|2
|.750
|17
|4
|.810
|Louisville
|5
|3
|.625
|17
|4
|.810
|Virginia Tech
|4
|4
|.500
|15
|5
|.750
|Georgia Tech
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|8
|.600
|Syracuse
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|Duke
|3
|4
|.429
|15
|5
|.750
|Miami
|3
|4
|.429
|13
|6
|.684
|NC State
|3
|5
|.375
|14
|7
|.667
|Wake Forest
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|8
|.600
|Boston College
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|12
|.429
|Pittsburgh
|1
|6
|.143
|12
|8
|.600
|Clemson
|1
|6
|.143
|11
|8
|.579
___
North Carolina 91, Virginia Tech 72
Clemson at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Florida St. at Syracuse, 12 p.m.
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 12 p.m.
North Carolina at Miami, 1 p.m.
Duke at Wake Forest, 3 p.m.
Virginia at Villanova, 1 p.m.
NC State at Louisville, 1 p.m.
Boston College at Virginia Tech, 6:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Florida Gulf Coast
|5
|1
|.833
|16
|6
|.727
|SC-Upstate
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|9
|.609
|Lipscomb
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|11
|.522
|North Florida
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|14
|.391
|Kennesaw St.
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|13
|.409
|Jacksonville
|2
|4
|.333
|14
|9
|.609
|NJIT
|1
|5
|.167
|9
|13
|.409
|Stetson
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|14
|.364
___
Kennesaw St. at SC-Upstate, 2 p.m.
Lipscomb at NJIT, 4 p.m.
North Florida at Stetson, 4 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Baylor
|7
|1
|.875
|19
|1
|.950
|Kansas
|7
|1
|.875
|18
|2
|.900
|West Virginia
|5
|3
|.625
|16
|4
|.800
|Iowa St.
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|6
|.684
|Kansas St.
|4
|4
|.500
|15
|5
|.750
|TCU
|3
|5
|.375
|14
|6
|.700
|Texas Tech
|3
|5
|.375
|14
|6
|.700
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|6
|.250
|12
|8
|.600
|Oklahoma
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|11
|.421
|Texas
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|12
|.400
___
Texas A&M at West Virginia, 12 p.m.
Kansas St. at Tennessee, 2 p.m.
Florida at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.
LSU at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.
Iowa St. at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.
Texas at Georgia, 4 p.m.
Arkansas at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.
Baylor at Mississippi, 6 p.m.
Auburn at TCU, 6 p.m.
Kansas at Kentucky, 6:15 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|7
|2
|.778
|19
|2
|.905
|Butler
|7
|2
|.778
|18
|3
|.857
|Creighton
|5
|3
|.625
|18
|3
|.857
|Marquette
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|6
|.700
|Xavier
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|6
|.700
|St. John’s
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|12
|.455
|Seton Hall
|3
|5
|.375
|13
|7
|.650
|Providence
|3
|6
|.333
|13
|9
|.591
|Georgetown
|2
|6
|.250
|11
|10
|.524
|DePaul
|1
|6
|.143
|8
|12
|.400
___
Cincinnati 86, Xavier 78
Providence at Marquette, 2 p.m.
DePaul at Creighton, 2:30 p.m.
Georgetown at Butler, 8 p.m.
Virginia at Villanova, 1 p.m.
Xavier at St. John’s, 6 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Weber St.
|6
|1
|.857
|11
|7
|.611
|North Dakota
|7
|2
|.778
|12
|7
|.632
|E. Washington
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|7
|.667
|Portland St.
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|7
|.611
|Montana St.
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|12
|.455
|Montana
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|12
|.455
|Idaho
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|Sacramento St.
|3
|4
|.429
|6
|12
|.333
|z-N. Colorado
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|13
|.350
|N. Arizona
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|16
|.238
|S. Utah
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|17
|.190
|Idaho St.
|1
|6
|.143
|3
|16
|.158
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
N. Arizona 63, N. Colorado 50
North Dakota 91, S. Utah 89
E. Washington 72, Montana 60
Montana St. 94, Idaho 91, 2OT
Idaho St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.
North Dakota at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
E. Washington at Montana St., 4 p.m.
N. Colorado at S. Utah, 6 p.m.
Idaho at Montana, 9 p.m.
Portland St. at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Winthrop
|8
|1
|.889
|16
|4
|.800
|UNC-Asheville
|7
|2
|.778
|15
|7
|.682
|Liberty
|7
|2
|.778
|12
|10
|.545
|High Point
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|10
|.524
|Campbell
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|10
|.524
|Gardner-Webb
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|11
|.500
|Radford
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|12
|.429
|Charleston Southern
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|13
|.350
|Longwood
|3
|6
|.333
|6
|14
|.300
|Presbyterian
|0
|9
|.000
|4
|16
|.200
___
Winthrop 72, Gardner-Webb 70
Liberty 93, Longwood 62
UNC-Asheville 73, Presbyterian 47
High Point 72, Charleston Southern 69, OT
Campbell 78, Radford 61
Radford at UNC-Asheville, 12 p.m.
High Point at Winthrop, 2 p.m.
Liberty at Campbell, 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.
Longwood at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Maryland
|6
|1
|.857
|18
|2
|.900
|Wisconsin
|6
|1
|.857
|17
|3
|.850
|Purdue
|6
|2
|.750
|17
|4
|.810
|Northwestern
|6
|2
|.750
|17
|4
|.810
|Indiana
|4
|4
|.500
|14
|7
|.667
|Michigan
|4
|4
|.500
|14
|7
|.667
|Michigan St.
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|Minnesota
|3
|5
|.375
|15
|6
|.714
|Ohio St.
|3
|5
|.375
|13
|8
|.619
|Illinois
|3
|5
|.375
|13
|8
|.619
|Iowa
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|10
|.524
|Penn St.
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|10
|.524
|Nebraska
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|11
|.450
|Rutgers
|1
|7
|.125
|12
|9
|.571
___
Northwestern 73, Nebraska 61
Michigan 90, Indiana 60
Wisconsin at Rutgers, 12 p.m.
Maryland at Minnesota, 2:15 p.m.
Illinois at Penn St., 4:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Michigan at Michigan St., 1 p.m.
Purdue at Nebraska, 4:30 p.m.
Indiana at Northwestern, 6:30 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|6
|1
|.857
|13
|10
|.565
|UC Davis
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|8
|.600
|UC Riverside
|4
|2
|.667
|6
|11
|.353
|CS Northridge
|4
|3
|.571
|8
|12
|.400
|Long Beach St.
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|14
|.391
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|11
|.421
|z-Hawaii
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|11
|.421
|Cal Poly
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|14
|.300
|UC Santa Barbara
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|15
|.167
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
UC Riverside 70, Hawaii 64
Cal Poly 79, UC Irvine 66
Long Beach St. 76, Cal St.-Fullerton 65
CS Northridge at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.
UC Irvine at UC Davis, 8 p.m.
Cal Poly at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 12:30 a.m.
