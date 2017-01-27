NCAA Basketball

3:53 am, January 28, 2017
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 7 0 1.000 17 5 .773
Stony Brook 6 1 .857 11 9 .550
New Hampshire 5 2 .714 14 7 .667
UMBC 4 3 .571 13 7 .650
Albany (NY) 3 4 .429 12 10 .545
z-Mass.-Lowell 3 5 .375 8 14 .364
Binghamton 2 5 .286 11 11 .500
Hartford 1 6 .143 6 16 .273
Maine 1 6 .143 5 17 .227

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire at UMBC, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton at Maine, 2 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Cincinnati 7 0 1.000 18 2 .900
SMU 8 1 .889 18 4 .818
Tulsa 5 2 .714 11 8 .579
Memphis 5 3 .625 15 6 .714
UCF 5 3 .625 14 6 .700
Houston 5 4 .556 14 7 .667
UConn 4 4 .500 9 11 .450
Temple 2 6 .250 11 10 .524
East Carolina 2 6 .250 10 11 .476
Tulane 1 7 .125 4 16 .200
South Florida 0 8 .000 6 13 .316

___

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 86, Xavier 78

Saturday’s Games

UCF at Tulsa, 1:30 p.m.

East Carolina at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.

Tulane at UConn, 8 p.m.

Temple at Houston, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

South Florida at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Dayton 6 1 .857 15 4 .789
Richmond 6 2 .750 12 8 .600
VCU 5 2 .714 15 5 .750
St. Bonaventure 5 2 .714 13 6 .684
La Salle 5 2 .714 11 7 .611
Rhode Island 4 3 .571 12 7 .632
George Mason 3 4 .429 13 7 .650
Davidson 3 4 .429 10 8 .556
George Washington 3 4 .429 11 9 .550
Fordham 3 4 .429 9 11 .450
Saint Joseph’s 2 5 .286 9 10 .474
UMass 2 6 .250 12 9 .571
Duquesne 2 6 .250 9 12 .429
Saint Louis 2 6 .250 6 14 .300

___

Friday’s Games

Dayton at VCU, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Davidson at Fordham, 12 p.m.

George Mason at UMass, 1 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Rhode Island, 2 p.m.

Saint Louis at George Washington, 4 p.m.

Duquesne at Richmond, 6 p.m.

La Salle at Saint Joseph’s, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
North Carolina 7 1 .875 19 3 .864
Florida St. 6 2 .750 18 3 .857
Virginia 6 2 .750 16 3 .842
Notre Dame 6 2 .750 17 4 .810
Louisville 5 3 .625 17 4 .810
Virginia Tech 4 4 .500 15 5 .750
Georgia Tech 4 4 .500 12 8 .600
Syracuse 4 4 .500 12 9 .571
Duke 3 4 .429 15 5 .750
Miami 3 4 .429 13 6 .684
NC State 3 5 .375 14 7 .667
Wake Forest 3 5 .375 12 8 .600
Boston College 2 6 .250 9 12 .429
Pittsburgh 1 6 .143 12 8 .600
Clemson 1 6 .143 11 8 .579

___

Thursday’s Games

North Carolina 91, Virginia Tech 72

Saturday’s Games

Clemson at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Florida St. at Syracuse, 12 p.m.

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 12 p.m.

North Carolina at Miami, 1 p.m.

Duke at Wake Forest, 3 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Virginia at Villanova, 1 p.m.

NC State at Louisville, 1 p.m.

Boston College at Virginia Tech, 6:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Florida Gulf Coast 5 1 .833 16 6 .727
SC-Upstate 4 2 .667 14 9 .609
Lipscomb 4 2 .667 12 11 .522
North Florida 4 2 .667 9 14 .391
Kennesaw St. 3 3 .500 9 13 .409
Jacksonville 2 4 .333 14 9 .609
NJIT 1 5 .167 9 13 .409
Stetson 1 5 .167 8 14 .364

___

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at SC-Upstate, 2 p.m.

Lipscomb at NJIT, 4 p.m.

North Florida at Stetson, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Baylor 7 1 .875 19 1 .950
Kansas 7 1 .875 18 2 .900
West Virginia 5 3 .625 16 4 .800
Iowa St. 5 3 .625 13 6 .684
Kansas St. 4 4 .500 15 5 .750
TCU 3 5 .375 14 6 .700
Texas Tech 3 5 .375 14 6 .700
Oklahoma St. 2 6 .250 12 8 .600
Oklahoma 2 6 .250 8 11 .421
Texas 2 6 .250 8 12 .400

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas A&M at West Virginia, 12 p.m.

Kansas St. at Tennessee, 2 p.m.

Florida at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.

LSU at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

Iowa St. at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.

Texas at Georgia, 4 p.m.

Arkansas at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.

Baylor at Mississippi, 6 p.m.

Auburn at TCU, 6 p.m.

Kansas at Kentucky, 6:15 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 7 2 .778 19 2 .905
Butler 7 2 .778 18 3 .857
Creighton 5 3 .625 18 3 .857
Marquette 5 3 .625 14 6 .700
Xavier 4 3 .571 14 6 .700
St. John’s 4 5 .444 10 12 .455
Seton Hall 3 5 .375 13 7 .650
Providence 3 6 .333 13 9 .591
Georgetown 2 6 .250 11 10 .524
DePaul 1 6 .143 8 12 .400

___

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 86, Xavier 78

Saturday’s Games

Providence at Marquette, 2 p.m.

DePaul at Creighton, 2:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Butler, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Virginia at Villanova, 1 p.m.

Xavier at St. John’s, 6 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Weber St. 6 1 .857 11 7 .611
North Dakota 7 2 .778 12 7 .632
E. Washington 6 2 .750 14 7 .667
Portland St. 4 3 .571 11 7 .611
Montana St. 5 4 .556 10 12 .455
Montana 5 4 .556 10 12 .455
Idaho 4 4 .500 9 10 .474
Sacramento St. 3 4 .429 6 12 .333
z-N. Colorado 3 6 .333 7 13 .350
N. Arizona 2 6 .250 5 16 .238
S. Utah 2 6 .250 4 17 .190
Idaho St. 1 6 .143 3 16 .158

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Thursday’s Games

N. Arizona 63, N. Colorado 50

North Dakota 91, S. Utah 89

E. Washington 72, Montana 60

Montana St. 94, Idaho 91, 2OT

Friday’s Games

Idaho St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

North Dakota at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at Montana St., 4 p.m.

N. Colorado at S. Utah, 6 p.m.

Idaho at Montana, 9 p.m.

Portland St. at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Winthrop 8 1 .889 16 4 .800
UNC-Asheville 7 2 .778 15 7 .682
Liberty 7 2 .778 12 10 .545
High Point 5 4 .556 11 10 .524
Campbell 4 5 .444 11 10 .524
Gardner-Webb 4 5 .444 11 11 .500
Radford 4 5 .444 9 12 .429
Charleston Southern 3 6 .333 7 13 .350
Longwood 3 6 .333 6 14 .300
Presbyterian 0 9 .000 4 16 .200

___

Thursday’s Games

Winthrop 72, Gardner-Webb 70

Liberty 93, Longwood 62

UNC-Asheville 73, Presbyterian 47

High Point 72, Charleston Southern 69, OT

Campbell 78, Radford 61

Saturday’s Games

Radford at UNC-Asheville, 12 p.m.

High Point at Winthrop, 2 p.m.

Liberty at Campbell, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.

Longwood at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Maryland 6 1 .857 18 2 .900
Wisconsin 6 1 .857 17 3 .850
Purdue 6 2 .750 17 4 .810
Northwestern 6 2 .750 17 4 .810
Indiana 4 4 .500 14 7 .667
Michigan 4 4 .500 14 7 .667
Michigan St. 4 4 .500 12 9 .571
Minnesota 3 5 .375 15 6 .714
Ohio St. 3 5 .375 13 8 .619
Illinois 3 5 .375 13 8 .619
Iowa 3 5 .375 11 10 .524
Penn St. 3 5 .375 11 10 .524
Nebraska 3 5 .375 9 11 .450
Rutgers 1 7 .125 12 9 .571

___

Thursday’s Games

Northwestern 73, Nebraska 61

Michigan 90, Indiana 60

Saturday’s Games

Wisconsin at Rutgers, 12 p.m.

Maryland at Minnesota, 2:15 p.m.

Illinois at Penn St., 4:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Michigan at Michigan St., 1 p.m.

Purdue at Nebraska, 4:30 p.m.

Indiana at Northwestern, 6:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 6 1 .857 13 10 .565
UC Davis 4 1 .800 12 8 .600
UC Riverside 4 2 .667 6 11 .353
CS Northridge 4 3 .571 8 12 .400
Long Beach St. 4 3 .571 9 14 .391
Cal St.-Fullerton 2 4 .333 8 11 .421
z-Hawaii 2 4 .333 8 11 .421
Cal Poly 1 5 .167 6 14 .300
UC Santa Barbara 1 5 .167 3 15 .167

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Thursday’s Games

UC Riverside 70, Hawaii 64

Cal Poly 79, UC Irvine 66

Long Beach St. 76, Cal St.-Fullerton 65

Saturday’s Games

CS Northridge at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.

UC Irvine at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

Cal Poly at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 12:30 a.m.

NCAA Basketball