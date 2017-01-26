12:07 pm, January 27, 2017
NCAA Basketball

NCAA Basketball

NCAA Basketball

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 3:00 am 01/26/2017 03:00am
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 7 0 1.000 17 5 .773
Stony Brook 6 1 .857 11 9 .550
New Hampshire 5 2 .714 14 7 .667
UMBC 4 3 .571 13 7 .650
Albany (NY) 3 4 .429 12 10 .545
z-Mass.-Lowell 3 5 .375 8 14 .364
Binghamton 2 5 .286 11 11 .500
Hartford 1 6 .143 6 16 .273
Maine 1 6 .143 5 17 .227

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Wednesday’s Games

Stony Brook 83, UMBC 73

New Hampshire 80, Mass.-Lowell 71

Binghamton 76, Hartford 55

Vermont 60, Albany (NY) 49

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire at UMBC, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Cincinnati 7 0 1.000 17 2 .895
SMU 8 1 .889 18 4 .818
Tulsa 5 2 .714 11 8 .579
Memphis 5 3 .625 15 6 .714
UCF 5 3 .625 14 6 .700
Houston 5 4 .556 14 7 .667
UConn 4 4 .500 9 11 .450
Temple 2 6 .250 11 10 .524
East Carolina 2 6 .250 10 11 .476
Tulane 1 7 .125 4 16 .200
South Florida 0 8 .000 6 13 .316

___

Wednesday’s Games

Temple 77, Memphis 66

SMU 65, UCF 60

UConn 81, South Florida 60

East Carolina 69, Tulsa 66

Thursday’s Games

Xavier at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UCF at Tulsa, 1:30 p.m.

East Carolina at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.

Tulane at UConn, 8 p.m.

Temple at Houston, 10 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Dayton 6 1 .857 15 4 .789
Richmond 6 2 .750 12 8 .600
VCU 5 2 .714 15 5 .750
St. Bonaventure 5 2 .714 13 6 .684
La Salle 5 2 .714 11 7 .611
Rhode Island 4 3 .571 12 7 .632
George Mason 3 4 .429 13 7 .650
Davidson 3 4 .429 10 8 .556
George Washington 3 4 .429 11 9 .550
Fordham 3 4 .429 9 11 .450
Saint Joseph’s 2 5 .286 9 10 .474
UMass 2 6 .250 12 9 .571
Duquesne 2 6 .250 9 12 .429
Saint Louis 2 6 .250 6 14 .300

___

Wednesday’s Games

George Washington 87, George Mason 68

Penn 77, La Salle 74

Saint Louis 74, UMass 70

Richmond 73, Rhode Island 62

Friday’s Games

Dayton at VCU, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Davidson at Fordham, 12 p.m.

George Mason at UMass, 1 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Rhode Island, 2 p.m.

Saint Louis at George Washington, 4 p.m.

Duquesne at Richmond, 6 p.m.

La Salle at Saint Joseph’s, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
North Carolina 6 1 .857 18 3 .857
Florida St. 6 2 .750 18 3 .857
Virginia 6 2 .750 16 3 .842
Notre Dame 6 2 .750 17 4 .810
Louisville 5 3 .625 17 4 .810
Virginia Tech 4 3 .571 15 4 .789
Georgia Tech 4 4 .500 12 8 .600
Syracuse 4 4 .500 12 9 .571
Duke 3 4 .429 15 5 .750
Miami 3 4 .429 13 6 .684
NC State 3 5 .375 14 7 .667
Wake Forest 3 5 .375 12 8 .600
Boston College 2 6 .250 9 12 .429
Pittsburgh 1 6 .143 12 8 .600
Clemson 1 6 .143 11 8 .579

___

Wednesday’s Games

Georgia Tech 78, Florida St. 56

Miami 78, Boston College 77

Thursday’s Games

Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Clemson at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Florida St. at Syracuse, 12 p.m.

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 12 p.m.

North Carolina at Miami, 1 p.m.

Duke at Wake Forest, 3 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Florida Gulf Coast 5 1 .833 16 6 .727
SC-Upstate 4 2 .667 14 9 .609
Lipscomb 4 2 .667 12 11 .522
North Florida 4 2 .667 9 14 .391
Kennesaw St. 3 3 .500 9 13 .409
Jacksonville 2 4 .333 14 9 .609
NJIT 1 5 .167 9 13 .409
Stetson 1 5 .167 8 14 .364

___

Wednesday’s Games

Florida Gulf Coast 86, North Florida 82

Kennesaw St. 71, NJIT 65

Jacksonville 103, Stetson 92

Lipscomb 84, SC-Upstate 77

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at SC-Upstate, 2 p.m.

Lipscomb at NJIT, 4 p.m.

North Florida at Stetson, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Baylor 7 1 .875 19 1 .950
Kansas 7 1 .875 18 2 .900
West Virginia 5 3 .625 16 4 .800
Iowa St. 5 3 .625 13 6 .684
Kansas St. 4 4 .500 15 5 .750
TCU 3 5 .375 14 6 .700
Texas Tech 3 5 .375 14 6 .700
Oklahoma St. 2 6 .250 12 8 .600
Oklahoma 2 6 .250 8 11 .421
Texas 2 6 .250 8 12 .400

___

Wednesday’s Games

Baylor 65, Texas Tech 61

Saturday’s Games

Texas A&M at West Virginia, 12 p.m.

Kansas St. at Tennessee, 2 p.m.

Florida at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.

LSU at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

Iowa St. at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.

Texas at Georgia, 4 p.m.

Arkansas at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.

Baylor at Mississippi, 6 p.m.

Auburn at TCU, 6 p.m.

Kansas at Kentucky, 6:15 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 7 2 .778 19 2 .905
Butler 7 2 .778 18 3 .857
Creighton 5 3 .625 18 3 .857
Marquette 5 3 .625 14 6 .700
Xavier 4 3 .571 14 5 .737
St. John’s 4 5 .444 10 12 .455
Seton Hall 3 5 .375 13 7 .650
Providence 3 6 .333 13 9 .591
Georgetown 2 6 .250 11 10 .524
DePaul 1 6 .143 8 12 .400

___

Wednesday’s Games

St. John’s 91, Providence 86

Georgetown 71, Creighton 51

Butler 61, Seton Hall 54

Thursday’s Games

Xavier at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Providence at Marquette, 2 p.m.

DePaul at Creighton, 2:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Butler, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Weber St. 6 1 .857 11 7 .611
North Dakota 6 2 .750 11 7 .611
E. Washington 5 2 .714 13 7 .650
Montana 5 3 .625 10 11 .476
Portland St. 4 3 .571 11 7 .611
Idaho 4 3 .571 9 9 .500
Montana St. 4 4 .500 9 12 .429
Sacramento St. 3 4 .429 6 12 .333
z-N. Colorado 3 5 .375 7 12 .368
S. Utah 2 5 .286 4 16 .200
N. Arizona 1 6 .143 4 16 .200
Idaho St. 1 6 .143 3 16 .158

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Wednesday’s Games

Weber St. 85, Idaho St. 73

Thursday’s Games

N. Colorado at N. Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

North Dakota at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.

E. Washington at Montana, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Montana St., 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Idaho St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

North Dakota at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at Montana St., 4 p.m.

N. Colorado at S. Utah, 6 p.m.

Idaho at Montana, 9 p.m.

Portland St. at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Winthrop 7 1 .875 15 4 .789
UNC-Asheville 6 2 .750 14 7 .667
Liberty 6 2 .750 11 10 .524
Gardner-Webb 4 4 .500 11 10 .524
High Point 4 4 .500 10 10 .500
Radford 4 4 .500 9 11 .450
Campbell 3 5 .375 10 10 .500
Charleston Southern 3 5 .375 7 12 .368
Longwood 3 5 .375 6 13 .316
Presbyterian 0 8 .000 4 15 .211

___

Thursday’s Games

Winthrop at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Longwood, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at High Point, 7 p.m.

Campbell at Radford, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Radford at UNC-Asheville, 12 p.m.

High Point at Winthrop, 2 p.m.

Liberty at Campbell, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.

Longwood at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Maryland 6 1 .857 18 2 .900
Wisconsin 6 1 .857 17 3 .850
Purdue 6 2 .750 17 4 .810
Northwestern 5 2 .714 16 4 .800
Indiana 4 3 .571 14 6 .700
Michigan St. 4 4 .500 12 9 .571
Michigan 3 4 .429 13 7 .650
Nebraska 3 4 .429 9 10 .474
Minnesota 3 5 .375 15 6 .714
Ohio St. 3 5 .375 13 8 .619
Illinois 3 5 .375 13 8 .619
Iowa 3 5 .375 11 10 .524
Penn St. 3 5 .375 11 10 .524
Rutgers 1 7 .125 12 9 .571

___

Wednesday’s Games

Ohio St. 78, Minnesota 72

Illinois 76, Iowa 64

Thursday’s Games

Nebraska at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Michigan, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Wisconsin at Rutgers, 12 p.m.

Maryland at Minnesota, 2:15 p.m.

Illinois at Penn St., 4:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Iowa, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 6 0 1.000 13 9 .591
UC Davis 4 1 .800 12 8 .600
UC Riverside 4 2 .667 6 11 .353
CS Northridge 4 3 .571 8 12 .400
Long Beach St. 3 3 .500 8 14 .364
Cal St.-Fullerton 2 3 .400 8 10 .444
z-Hawaii 2 4 .333 8 11 .421
UC Santa Barbara 1 5 .167 3 15 .167
Cal Poly 0 5 .000 5 14 .263

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Wednesday’s Games

CS Northridge 78, UC Santa Barbara 57

Thursday’s Games

UC Riverside 70, Hawaii 64

Cal Poly at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Long Beach St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

CS Northridge at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.

UC Irvine at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

Cal Poly at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
NCAA Basketball
