4:13 pm, January 25, 2017
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » NCAA Basketball

NCAA Basketball

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 12:00 am 01/25/2017 12:00am
Share
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 6 0 1.000 16 5 .762
Stony Brook 5 1 .833 10 9 .526
UMBC 4 2 .667 13 6 .684
New Hampshire 4 2 .667 13 7 .650
Albany (NY) 3 3 .500 12 9 .571
z-Mass.-Lowell 3 4 .429 8 13 .381
Binghamton 1 5 .167 10 11 .476
Hartford 1 5 .167 6 15 .286
Maine 1 6 .143 5 17 .227

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Wednesday’s Games

UMBC at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Cincinnati 7 0 1.000 17 2 .895
SMU 7 1 .875 17 4 .810
Tulsa 5 1 .833 11 7 .611
Memphis 5 2 .714 15 5 .750
UCF 5 2 .714 14 5 .737
Houston 5 4 .556 14 7 .667
UConn 3 4 .429 8 11 .421
Temple 1 6 .143 10 10 .500
East Carolina 1 6 .143 9 11 .450
Tulane 1 7 .125 4 16 .200
South Florida 0 7 .000 6 12 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Houston 65, Tulane 51

Wednesday’s Games

Memphis at Temple, 6 p.m.

SMU at UCF, 6 p.m.

UConn at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Xavier at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Dayton 6 1 .857 15 4 .789
VCU 5 2 .714 15 5 .750
St. Bonaventure 5 2 .714 13 6 .684
La Salle 5 2 .714 11 6 .647
Richmond 5 2 .714 11 8 .579
Rhode Island 4 2 .667 12 6 .667
George Mason 3 3 .500 13 6 .684
Davidson 3 4 .429 10 8 .556
Fordham 3 4 .429 9 11 .450
George Washington 2 4 .333 10 9 .526
UMass 2 5 .286 12 8 .600
Saint Joseph’s 2 5 .286 9 10 .474
Duquesne 2 6 .250 9 12 .429
Saint Louis 1 6 .143 5 14 .263

___

Tuesday’s Games

St. Bonaventure 67, Saint Joseph’s 63

Davidson 74, Duquesne 60

Wednesday’s Games

George Washington at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Penn at La Salle, 7 p.m.

UMass at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Rhode Island at Richmond, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Dayton at VCU, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Florida St. 6 1 .857 18 2 .900
North Carolina 6 1 .857 18 3 .857
Virginia 6 2 .750 16 3 .842
Notre Dame 6 2 .750 17 4 .810
Louisville 5 3 .625 17 4 .810
Virginia Tech 4 3 .571 15 4 .789
Syracuse 4 4 .500 12 9 .571
Duke 3 4 .429 15 5 .750
Georgia Tech 3 4 .429 11 8 .579
NC State 3 5 .375 14 7 .667
Wake Forest 3 5 .375 12 8 .600
Miami 2 4 .333 12 6 .667
Boston College 2 5 .286 9 11 .450
Pittsburgh 1 6 .143 12 8 .600
Clemson 1 6 .143 11 8 .579

___

Tuesday’s Games

Louisville 106, Pittsburgh 51

Syracuse 81, Wake Forest 76

Virginia 71, Notre Dame 54

Wednesday’s Games

Florida St. at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Miami, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Florida Gulf Coast 4 1 .800 15 6 .714
SC-Upstate 4 1 .800 14 8 .636
North Florida 4 1 .800 9 13 .409
Lipscomb 3 2 .600 11 11 .500
Kennesaw St. 2 3 .400 8 13 .381
Jacksonville 1 4 .200 13 9 .591
NJIT 1 4 .200 9 12 .429
Stetson 1 4 .200 8 13 .381

___

Wednesday’s Games

Florida Gulf Coast at North Florida, 7 p.m.

NJIT at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Stetson at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Lipscomb, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Kansas 7 1 .875 18 2 .900
Baylor 6 1 .857 18 1 .947
West Virginia 5 3 .625 16 4 .800
Iowa St. 5 3 .625 13 6 .684
Kansas St. 4 4 .500 15 5 .750
Texas Tech 3 4 .429 14 5 .737
TCU 3 5 .375 14 6 .700
Oklahoma St. 2 6 .250 12 8 .600
Oklahoma 2 6 .250 8 11 .421
Texas 2 6 .250 8 12 .400

___

Tuesday’s Games

West Virginia 85, Kansas 69

Iowa St. 70, Kansas St. 65

Wednesday’s Games

Texas Tech at Baylor, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 7 2 .778 19 2 .905
Butler 6 2 .750 17 3 .850
Creighton 5 2 .714 18 2 .900
Marquette 5 3 .625 14 6 .700
Xavier 4 3 .571 14 5 .737
Seton Hall 3 4 .429 13 6 .684
Providence 3 5 .375 13 8 .619
St. John’s 3 5 .375 9 12 .429
Georgetown 1 6 .143 10 10 .500
DePaul 1 6 .143 8 12 .400

___

Tuesday’s Games

Marquette 74, Villanova 72

Wednesday’s Games

St. John’s at Providence, 6:30 p.m.

Creighton at Georgetown, 7 p.m.

Butler at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Xavier at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Weber St. 5 1 .833 10 7 .588
North Dakota 6 2 .750 11 7 .611
E. Washington 5 2 .714 13 7 .650
Montana 5 3 .625 10 11 .476
Portland St. 4 3 .571 11 7 .611
Idaho 4 3 .571 9 9 .500
Montana St. 4 4 .500 9 12 .429
Sacramento St. 3 4 .429 6 12 .333
z-N. Colorado 3 5 .375 7 12 .368
S. Utah 2 5 .286 4 16 .200
Idaho St. 1 5 .167 3 15 .167
N. Arizona 1 6 .143 4 16 .200

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Wednesday’s Games

Weber St. at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N. Colorado at N. Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

North Dakota at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.

E. Washington at Montana, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Montana St., 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Idaho St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Winthrop 7 1 .875 15 4 .789
UNC-Asheville 6 2 .750 14 7 .667
Liberty 6 2 .750 11 10 .524
Gardner-Webb 4 4 .500 11 10 .524
High Point 4 4 .500 10 10 .500
Radford 4 4 .500 9 11 .450
Campbell 3 5 .375 10 10 .500
Charleston Southern 3 5 .375 7 12 .368
Longwood 3 5 .375 6 13 .316
Presbyterian 0 8 .000 4 15 .211

___

Thursday’s Games

Winthrop at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Longwood, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at High Point, 7 p.m.

Campbell at Radford, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Maryland 6 1 .857 18 2 .900
Wisconsin 6 1 .857 17 3 .850
Purdue 6 2 .750 17 4 .810
Northwestern 5 2 .714 16 4 .800
Indiana 4 3 .571 14 6 .700
Michigan St. 4 4 .500 12 9 .571
Minnesota 3 4 .429 15 5 .750
Michigan 3 4 .429 13 7 .650
Iowa 3 4 .429 11 9 .550
Nebraska 3 4 .429 9 10 .474
Penn St. 3 5 .375 11 10 .524
Ohio St. 2 5 .286 12 8 .600
Illinois 2 5 .286 12 8 .600
Rutgers 1 7 .125 12 9 .571

___

Tuesday’s Games

Purdue 84, Michigan St. 73

Maryland 67, Rutgers 55

Wisconsin 82, Penn St. 55

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Iowa at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Nebraska at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Michigan, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 6 0 1.000 13 9 .591
UC Davis 4 1 .800 12 8 .600
UC Riverside 3 2 .600 5 11 .313
CS Northridge 3 3 .500 7 12 .368
Long Beach St. 3 3 .500 8 14 .364
Cal St.-Fullerton 2 3 .400 8 10 .444
z-Hawaii 2 3 .400 8 10 .444
UC Santa Barbara 1 4 .200 3 14 .176
Cal Poly 0 5 .000 5 14 .263

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Wednesday’s Games

CS Northridge at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UC Riverside at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Cal Poly at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Long Beach St., 10:30 p.m.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » NCAA Basketball
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl 51 ads -- sneak peeks and previews

Some of the commercials are building buzz already. Have a look at a few of the early offerings.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball