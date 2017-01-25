NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|6
|0
|1.000
|16
|5
|.762
|Stony Brook
|5
|1
|.833
|10
|9
|.526
|UMBC
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|New Hampshire
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|7
|.650
|Albany (NY)
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|z-Mass.-Lowell
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|13
|.381
|Binghamton
|1
|5
|.167
|10
|11
|.476
|Hartford
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|15
|.286
|Maine
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|17
|.227
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
UMBC at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Cincinnati
|7
|0
|1.000
|17
|2
|.895
|SMU
|7
|1
|.875
|17
|4
|.810
|Tulsa
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|7
|.611
|Memphis
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|5
|.750
|UCF
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|5
|.737
|Houston
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|7
|.667
|UConn
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|11
|.421
|Temple
|1
|6
|.143
|10
|10
|.500
|East Carolina
|1
|6
|.143
|9
|11
|.450
|Tulane
|1
|7
|.125
|4
|16
|.200
|South Florida
|0
|7
|.000
|6
|12
|.333
___
Houston 65, Tulane 51
Memphis at Temple, 6 p.m.
SMU at UCF, 6 p.m.
UConn at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Xavier at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Dayton
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|4
|.789
|VCU
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|5
|.750
|St. Bonaventure
|5
|2
|.714
|13
|6
|.684
|La Salle
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|6
|.647
|Richmond
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|8
|.579
|Rhode Island
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|6
|.667
|George Mason
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|6
|.684
|Davidson
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|8
|.556
|Fordham
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|11
|.450
|George Washington
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|9
|.526
|UMass
|2
|5
|.286
|12
|8
|.600
|Saint Joseph’s
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|10
|.474
|Duquesne
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|12
|.429
|Saint Louis
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|14
|.263
___
St. Bonaventure 67, Saint Joseph’s 63
Davidson 74, Duquesne 60
George Washington at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Penn at La Salle, 7 p.m.
UMass at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
Rhode Island at Richmond, 8 p.m.
Dayton at VCU, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Florida St.
|6
|1
|.857
|18
|2
|.900
|North Carolina
|6
|1
|.857
|18
|3
|.857
|Virginia
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|3
|.842
|Notre Dame
|6
|2
|.750
|17
|4
|.810
|Louisville
|5
|3
|.625
|17
|4
|.810
|Virginia Tech
|4
|3
|.571
|15
|4
|.789
|Syracuse
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|Duke
|3
|4
|.429
|15
|5
|.750
|Georgia Tech
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|8
|.579
|NC State
|3
|5
|.375
|14
|7
|.667
|Wake Forest
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|8
|.600
|Miami
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|6
|.667
|Boston College
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|11
|.450
|Pittsburgh
|1
|6
|.143
|12
|8
|.600
|Clemson
|1
|6
|.143
|11
|8
|.579
___
Louisville 106, Pittsburgh 51
Syracuse 81, Wake Forest 76
Virginia 71, Notre Dame 54
Florida St. at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
Boston College at Miami, 9 p.m.
Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Florida Gulf Coast
|4
|1
|.800
|15
|6
|.714
|SC-Upstate
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|8
|.636
|North Florida
|4
|1
|.800
|9
|13
|.409
|Lipscomb
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|11
|.500
|Kennesaw St.
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|13
|.381
|Jacksonville
|1
|4
|.200
|13
|9
|.591
|NJIT
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|12
|.429
|Stetson
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|13
|.381
___
Florida Gulf Coast at North Florida, 7 p.m.
NJIT at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
Stetson at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Lipscomb, 7:30 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas
|7
|1
|.875
|18
|2
|.900
|Baylor
|6
|1
|.857
|18
|1
|.947
|West Virginia
|5
|3
|.625
|16
|4
|.800
|Iowa St.
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|6
|.684
|Kansas St.
|4
|4
|.500
|15
|5
|.750
|Texas Tech
|3
|4
|.429
|14
|5
|.737
|TCU
|3
|5
|.375
|14
|6
|.700
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|6
|.250
|12
|8
|.600
|Oklahoma
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|11
|.421
|Texas
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|12
|.400
___
West Virginia 85, Kansas 69
Iowa St. 70, Kansas St. 65
Texas Tech at Baylor, 8 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|7
|2
|.778
|19
|2
|.905
|Butler
|6
|2
|.750
|17
|3
|.850
|Creighton
|5
|2
|.714
|18
|2
|.900
|Marquette
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|6
|.700
|Xavier
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|5
|.737
|Seton Hall
|3
|4
|.429
|13
|6
|.684
|Providence
|3
|5
|.375
|13
|8
|.619
|St. John’s
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|12
|.429
|Georgetown
|1
|6
|.143
|10
|10
|.500
|DePaul
|1
|6
|.143
|8
|12
|.400
___
Marquette 74, Villanova 72
St. John’s at Providence, 6:30 p.m.
Creighton at Georgetown, 7 p.m.
Butler at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.
Xavier at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Weber St.
|5
|1
|.833
|10
|7
|.588
|North Dakota
|6
|2
|.750
|11
|7
|.611
|E. Washington
|5
|2
|.714
|13
|7
|.650
|Montana
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|11
|.476
|Portland St.
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|7
|.611
|Idaho
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|9
|.500
|Montana St.
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|12
|.429
|Sacramento St.
|3
|4
|.429
|6
|12
|.333
|z-N. Colorado
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|12
|.368
|S. Utah
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|16
|.200
|Idaho St.
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|15
|.167
|N. Arizona
|1
|6
|.143
|4
|16
|.200
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Weber St. at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
N. Colorado at N. Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
North Dakota at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.
E. Washington at Montana, 9 p.m.
Idaho at Montana St., 9 p.m.
Idaho St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Winthrop
|7
|1
|.875
|15
|4
|.789
|UNC-Asheville
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|7
|.667
|Liberty
|6
|2
|.750
|11
|10
|.524
|Gardner-Webb
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|10
|.524
|High Point
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|10
|.500
|Radford
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|11
|.450
|Campbell
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|10
|.500
|Charleston Southern
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|12
|.368
|Longwood
|3
|5
|.375
|6
|13
|.316
|Presbyterian
|0
|8
|.000
|4
|15
|.211
___
Winthrop at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Longwood, 7 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at High Point, 7 p.m.
Campbell at Radford, 7 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Maryland
|6
|1
|.857
|18
|2
|.900
|Wisconsin
|6
|1
|.857
|17
|3
|.850
|Purdue
|6
|2
|.750
|17
|4
|.810
|Northwestern
|5
|2
|.714
|16
|4
|.800
|Indiana
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|6
|.700
|Michigan St.
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|Minnesota
|3
|4
|.429
|15
|5
|.750
|Michigan
|3
|4
|.429
|13
|7
|.650
|Iowa
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|9
|.550
|Nebraska
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|10
|.474
|Penn St.
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|10
|.524
|Ohio St.
|2
|5
|.286
|12
|8
|.600
|Illinois
|2
|5
|.286
|12
|8
|.600
|Rutgers
|1
|7
|.125
|12
|9
|.571
___
Purdue 84, Michigan St. 73
Maryland 67, Rutgers 55
Wisconsin 82, Penn St. 55
Minnesota at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Iowa at Illinois, 9 p.m.
Nebraska at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Michigan, 9 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|6
|0
|1.000
|13
|9
|.591
|UC Davis
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|8
|.600
|UC Riverside
|3
|2
|.600
|5
|11
|.313
|CS Northridge
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|12
|.368
|Long Beach St.
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|14
|.364
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|10
|.444
|z-Hawaii
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|10
|.444
|UC Santa Barbara
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|14
|.176
|Cal Poly
|0
|5
|.000
|5
|14
|.263
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
CS Northridge at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
UC Riverside at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Cal Poly at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at Long Beach St., 10:30 p.m.
Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.
comments