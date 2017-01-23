4:59 pm, January 25, 2017
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » NCAA Basketball

NCAA Basketball

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 10:01 am 01/23/2017 10:01am
Share
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 6 0 1.000 16 5 .762
Stony Brook 5 1 .833 10 9 .526
UMBC 4 2 .667 13 6 .684
New Hampshire 4 2 .667 13 7 .650
Albany (NY) 3 3 .500 12 9 .571
z-Mass.-Lowell 3 4 .429 8 13 .381
Binghamton 1 5 .167 10 11 .476
Hartford 1 5 .167 6 15 .286
Maine 1 6 .143 5 17 .227

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Sunday, Jan. 22

UMBC 102, Mass.-Lowell 86

New Hampshire 81, Hartford 56

Albany (NY) 81, Maine 63

Binghamton 71, Stony Brook 67

Wednesday’s Games

UMBC at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Cincinnati 7 0 1.000 17 2 .895
SMU 7 1 .875 17 4 .810
Tulsa 5 1 .833 11 7 .611
Memphis 5 2 .714 15 5 .750
UCF 5 2 .714 14 5 .737
Houston 4 4 .500 13 7 .650
UConn 3 4 .429 8 11 .421
Temple 1 6 .143 10 10 .500
East Carolina 1 6 .143 9 11 .450
Tulane 1 6 .143 4 15 .211
South Florida 0 7 .000 6 12 .333

___

Sunday, Jan. 22

Memphis 70, UCF 65

UConn 72, East Carolina 65

Tuesday’s Games

Tulane at Houston, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Memphis at Temple, 6 p.m.

SMU at UCF, 6 p.m.

Tulsa at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

UConn at South Florida, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Dayton 6 1 .857 15 4 .789
VCU 5 2 .714 15 5 .750
La Salle 5 2 .714 11 6 .647
Richmond 5 2 .714 11 8 .579
St. Bonaventure 4 2 .667 12 6 .667
Rhode Island 4 2 .667 12 6 .667
George Mason 3 3 .500 13 6 .684
Fordham 3 4 .429 9 11 .450
Davidson 2 4 .333 9 8 .529
George Washington 2 4 .333 10 9 .526
Saint Joseph’s 2 4 .333 9 9 .500
UMass 2 5 .286 12 8 .600
Duquesne 2 5 .286 9 11 .450
Saint Louis 1 6 .143 5 14 .263

___

Sunday, Jan. 22

George Mason 82, Richmond 77

Dayton 67, Saint Louis 46

VCU 90, La Salle 52

Tuesday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at Davidson, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

George Washington at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Penn at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Rhode Island at Richmond, 8 p.m.

UMass at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Florida St. 6 1 .857 18 2 .900
North Carolina 6 1 .857 18 3 .857
Notre Dame 6 1 .857 17 3 .850
Virginia 5 2 .714 15 3 .833
Louisville 4 3 .571 16 4 .800
Virginia Tech 4 3 .571 15 4 .789
Duke 3 3 .500 15 4 .789
Wake Forest 3 4 .429 12 7 .632
Georgia Tech 3 4 .429 11 8 .579
Syracuse 3 4 .429 11 9 .550
Miami 2 4 .333 12 6 .667
NC State 2 5 .286 13 7 .650
Boston College 2 5 .286 9 11 .450
Pittsburgh 1 5 .167 12 7 .632
Clemson 1 6 .143 11 8 .579

___

Sunday, Jan. 22

Virginia Tech 82, Clemson 81

Monday’s Games

NC State at Duke, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Louisville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at Syracuse, 8 p.m.

Virginia at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Florida St. at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Miami, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Florida Gulf Coast 4 1 .800 15 6 .714
SC-Upstate 4 1 .800 14 8 .636
North Florida 4 1 .800 9 13 .409
Lipscomb 3 2 .600 11 11 .500
Kennesaw St. 2 3 .400 8 13 .381
Jacksonville 1 4 .200 13 9 .591
NJIT 1 4 .200 9 12 .429
Stetson 1 4 .200 8 13 .381

___

Wednesday’s Games

Florida Gulf Coast at North Florida, 7 p.m.

NJIT at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Stetson at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Lipscomb, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Kansas 7 0 1.000 18 1 .947
Baylor 6 1 .857 18 1 .947
West Virginia 4 3 .571 15 4 .789
Kansas St. 4 3 .571 15 4 .789
Iowa St. 4 3 .571 12 6 .667
TCU 3 4 .429 14 5 .737
Texas Tech 3 4 .429 14 5 .737
Oklahoma 2 5 .286 8 10 .444
Oklahoma St. 1 6 .143 11 8 .579
Texas 1 6 .143 7 12 .368

___

Monday’s Games

TCU at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Kansas St. at Iowa St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas Tech at Baylor, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 7 1 .875 19 1 .950
Butler 6 2 .750 17 3 .850
Creighton 5 2 .714 18 2 .900
Xavier 4 3 .571 14 5 .737
Marquette 4 3 .571 13 6 .684
Seton Hall 3 4 .429 13 6 .684
Providence 3 5 .375 13 8 .619
St. John’s 3 5 .375 9 12 .429
Georgetown 1 6 .143 10 10 .500
DePaul 1 6 .143 8 12 .400

___

Sunday, Jan. 22

Seton Hall 86, St. John’s 73

Xavier 86, Georgetown 75

Tuesday’s Games

Villanova at Marquette, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. John’s at Providence, 6:30 p.m.

Creighton at Georgetown, 7 p.m.

Butler at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Weber St. 5 1 .833 10 7 .588
North Dakota 6 2 .750 11 7 .611
E. Washington 5 2 .714 13 7 .650
Montana 5 3 .625 10 11 .476
Portland St. 4 3 .571 11 7 .611
Idaho 4 3 .571 9 9 .500
Montana St. 4 4 .500 9 12 .429
Sacramento St. 3 4 .429 6 12 .333
z-N. Colorado 3 5 .375 7 12 .368
S. Utah 2 5 .286 4 16 .200
Idaho St. 1 5 .167 3 15 .167
N. Arizona 1 6 .143 4 16 .200

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Wednesday’s Games

Weber St. at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Winthrop 7 1 .875 15 4 .789
UNC-Asheville 6 2 .750 14 7 .667
Liberty 6 2 .750 11 10 .524
Gardner-Webb 4 4 .500 11 10 .524
High Point 4 4 .500 10 10 .500
Radford 4 4 .500 9 11 .450
Campbell 3 5 .375 10 10 .500
Charleston Southern 3 5 .375 7 12 .368
Longwood 3 5 .375 6 13 .316
Presbyterian 0 8 .000 4 15 .211

___

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Maryland 5 1 .833 17 2 .895
Wisconsin 5 1 .833 16 3 .842
Purdue 5 2 .714 16 4 .800
Northwestern 5 2 .714 16 4 .800
Indiana 4 3 .571 14 6 .700
Michigan St. 4 3 .571 12 8 .600
Minnesota 3 4 .429 15 5 .750
Michigan 3 4 .429 13 7 .650
Iowa 3 4 .429 11 9 .550
Penn St. 3 4 .429 11 9 .550
Nebraska 3 4 .429 9 10 .474
Ohio St. 2 5 .286 12 8 .600
Illinois 2 5 .286 12 8 .600
Rutgers 1 6 .143 12 8 .600

___

Sunday, Jan. 22

Northwestern 74, Ohio St. 72

Tuesday’s Games

Purdue at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Rutgers at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Penn St. at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Iowa at Illinois, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 6 0 1.000 13 9 .591
UC Davis 4 1 .800 12 8 .600
UC Riverside 3 2 .600 5 11 .313
CS Northridge 3 3 .500 7 12 .368
Long Beach St. 3 3 .500 8 14 .364
Cal St.-Fullerton 2 3 .400 8 10 .444
z-Hawaii 2 3 .400 8 10 .444
UC Santa Barbara 1 4 .200 3 14 .176
Cal Poly 0 5 .000 5 14 .263

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Sunday, Jan. 22

UC Davis 76, Hawaii 70

Wednesday’s Games

UC Riverside at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

CS Northridge at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » NCAA Basketball
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl 51 ads -- sneak peeks and previews

Some of the commercials are building buzz already. Have a look at a few of the early offerings.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball