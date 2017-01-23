NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|6
|0
|1.000
|16
|5
|.762
|Stony Brook
|5
|1
|.833
|10
|9
|.526
|UMBC
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|New Hampshire
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|7
|.650
|Albany (NY)
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|z-Mass.-Lowell
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|13
|.381
|Binghamton
|1
|5
|.167
|10
|11
|.476
|Hartford
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|15
|.286
|Maine
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|17
|.227
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
UMBC 102, Mass.-Lowell 86
New Hampshire 81, Hartford 56
Albany (NY) 81, Maine 63
Binghamton 71, Stony Brook 67
UMBC at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Cincinnati
|7
|0
|1.000
|17
|2
|.895
|SMU
|7
|1
|.875
|17
|4
|.810
|Tulsa
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|7
|.611
|Memphis
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|5
|.750
|UCF
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|5
|.737
|Houston
|4
|4
|.500
|13
|7
|.650
|UConn
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|11
|.421
|Temple
|1
|6
|.143
|10
|10
|.500
|East Carolina
|1
|6
|.143
|9
|11
|.450
|Tulane
|1
|6
|.143
|4
|15
|.211
|South Florida
|0
|7
|.000
|6
|12
|.333
___
Memphis 70, UCF 65
UConn 72, East Carolina 65
Tulane at Houston, 9 p.m.
Memphis at Temple, 6 p.m.
SMU at UCF, 6 p.m.
Tulsa at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
UConn at South Florida, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Dayton
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|4
|.789
|VCU
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|5
|.750
|La Salle
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|6
|.647
|Richmond
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|8
|.579
|St. Bonaventure
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|6
|.667
|Rhode Island
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|6
|.667
|George Mason
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|6
|.684
|Fordham
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|11
|.450
|Davidson
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|8
|.529
|George Washington
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|9
|.526
|Saint Joseph’s
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|9
|.500
|UMass
|2
|5
|.286
|12
|8
|.600
|Duquesne
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|11
|.450
|Saint Louis
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|14
|.263
___
George Mason 82, Richmond 77
Dayton 67, Saint Louis 46
VCU 90, La Salle 52
Saint Joseph’s at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Duquesne at Davidson, 7:30 p.m.
George Washington at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Penn at La Salle, 7 p.m.
Rhode Island at Richmond, 8 p.m.
UMass at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Florida St.
|6
|1
|.857
|18
|2
|.900
|North Carolina
|6
|1
|.857
|18
|3
|.857
|Notre Dame
|6
|1
|.857
|17
|3
|.850
|Virginia
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|3
|.833
|Louisville
|4
|3
|.571
|16
|4
|.800
|Virginia Tech
|4
|3
|.571
|15
|4
|.789
|Duke
|3
|3
|.500
|15
|4
|.789
|Wake Forest
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|7
|.632
|Georgia Tech
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|8
|.579
|Syracuse
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|9
|.550
|Miami
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|6
|.667
|NC State
|2
|5
|.286
|13
|7
|.650
|Boston College
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|11
|.450
|Pittsburgh
|1
|5
|.167
|12
|7
|.632
|Clemson
|1
|6
|.143
|11
|8
|.579
___
Virginia Tech 82, Clemson 81
NC State at Duke, 7 p.m.
Louisville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Wake Forest at Syracuse, 8 p.m.
Virginia at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.
Florida St. at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
Boston College at Miami, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Florida Gulf Coast
|4
|1
|.800
|15
|6
|.714
|SC-Upstate
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|8
|.636
|North Florida
|4
|1
|.800
|9
|13
|.409
|Lipscomb
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|11
|.500
|Kennesaw St.
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|13
|.381
|Jacksonville
|1
|4
|.200
|13
|9
|.591
|NJIT
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|12
|.429
|Stetson
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|13
|.381
___
Florida Gulf Coast at North Florida, 7 p.m.
NJIT at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
Stetson at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Lipscomb, 7:30 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas
|7
|0
|1.000
|18
|1
|.947
|Baylor
|6
|1
|.857
|18
|1
|.947
|West Virginia
|4
|3
|.571
|15
|4
|.789
|Kansas St.
|4
|3
|.571
|15
|4
|.789
|Iowa St.
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|6
|.667
|TCU
|3
|4
|.429
|14
|5
|.737
|Texas Tech
|3
|4
|.429
|14
|5
|.737
|Oklahoma
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|10
|.444
|Oklahoma St.
|1
|6
|.143
|11
|8
|.579
|Texas
|1
|6
|.143
|7
|12
|.368
___
TCU at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.
Oklahoma at Texas, 9 p.m.
Kansas at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Kansas St. at Iowa St., 9 p.m.
Texas Tech at Baylor, 8 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|7
|1
|.875
|19
|1
|.950
|Butler
|6
|2
|.750
|17
|3
|.850
|Creighton
|5
|2
|.714
|18
|2
|.900
|Xavier
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|5
|.737
|Marquette
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|6
|.684
|Seton Hall
|3
|4
|.429
|13
|6
|.684
|Providence
|3
|5
|.375
|13
|8
|.619
|St. John’s
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|12
|.429
|Georgetown
|1
|6
|.143
|10
|10
|.500
|DePaul
|1
|6
|.143
|8
|12
|.400
___
Seton Hall 86, St. John’s 73
Xavier 86, Georgetown 75
Villanova at Marquette, 8 p.m.
St. John’s at Providence, 6:30 p.m.
Creighton at Georgetown, 7 p.m.
Butler at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Weber St.
|5
|1
|.833
|10
|7
|.588
|North Dakota
|6
|2
|.750
|11
|7
|.611
|E. Washington
|5
|2
|.714
|13
|7
|.650
|Montana
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|11
|.476
|Portland St.
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|7
|.611
|Idaho
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|9
|.500
|Montana St.
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|12
|.429
|Sacramento St.
|3
|4
|.429
|6
|12
|.333
|z-N. Colorado
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|12
|.368
|S. Utah
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|16
|.200
|Idaho St.
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|15
|.167
|N. Arizona
|1
|6
|.143
|4
|16
|.200
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Weber St. at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Winthrop
|7
|1
|.875
|15
|4
|.789
|UNC-Asheville
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|7
|.667
|Liberty
|6
|2
|.750
|11
|10
|.524
|Gardner-Webb
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|10
|.524
|High Point
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|10
|.500
|Radford
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|11
|.450
|Campbell
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|10
|.500
|Charleston Southern
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|12
|.368
|Longwood
|3
|5
|.375
|6
|13
|.316
|Presbyterian
|0
|8
|.000
|4
|15
|.211
___
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Maryland
|5
|1
|.833
|17
|2
|.895
|Wisconsin
|5
|1
|.833
|16
|3
|.842
|Purdue
|5
|2
|.714
|16
|4
|.800
|Northwestern
|5
|2
|.714
|16
|4
|.800
|Indiana
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|6
|.700
|Michigan St.
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|8
|.600
|Minnesota
|3
|4
|.429
|15
|5
|.750
|Michigan
|3
|4
|.429
|13
|7
|.650
|Iowa
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|9
|.550
|Penn St.
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|9
|.550
|Nebraska
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|10
|.474
|Ohio St.
|2
|5
|.286
|12
|8
|.600
|Illinois
|2
|5
|.286
|12
|8
|.600
|Rutgers
|1
|6
|.143
|12
|8
|.600
___
Northwestern 74, Ohio St. 72
Purdue at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Rutgers at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Penn St. at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Iowa at Illinois, 9 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|6
|0
|1.000
|13
|9
|.591
|UC Davis
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|8
|.600
|UC Riverside
|3
|2
|.600
|5
|11
|.313
|CS Northridge
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|12
|.368
|Long Beach St.
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|14
|.364
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|10
|.444
|z-Hawaii
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|10
|.444
|UC Santa Barbara
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|14
|.176
|Cal Poly
|0
|5
|.000
|5
|14
|.263
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
UC Davis 76, Hawaii 70
UC Riverside at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
CS Northridge at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
