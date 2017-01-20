NCAA Basketball

3:47 am, January 20, 2017
By The Associated Press January 20, 2017 3:00 am
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 6 0 1.000 16 5 .762
Stony Brook 5 0 1.000 10 8 .556
UMBC 3 2 .600 12 6 .667
New Hampshire 3 2 .600 12 7 .632
z-Mass.-Lowell 3 3 .500 8 12 .400
Albany (NY) 2 3 .400 11 9 .550
Hartford 1 4 .200 6 14 .300
Maine 1 5 .167 5 16 .238
Binghamton 0 5 .000 9 11 .450

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Thursday’s Games

New Hampshire 74, Maine 63

Albany (NY) 84, Binghamton 65

Vermont 81, Mass.-Lowell 67

Stony Brook 80, Hartford 64

Sunday’s Games

UMBC at Mass.-Lowell, 12 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 1 p.m.

Maine at Albany (NY), 2 p.m.

Stony Brook at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Cincinnati 6 0 1.000 16 2 .889
SMU 6 1 .857 16 4 .800
UCF 5 1 .833 14 4 .778
Tulsa 4 1 .800 10 7 .588
Memphis 4 2 .667 14 5 .737
Houston 4 3 .571 13 6 .684
UConn 2 4 .333 7 11 .389
East Carolina 1 5 .167 9 10 .474
Tulane 1 5 .167 4 14 .222
Temple 1 6 .143 10 10 .500
South Florida 0 6 .000 6 11 .353

___

Thursday’s Games

SMU 69, UConn 49

Memphis 70, Houston 67

Saturday’s Games

Tulsa at South Florida, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tulane, 4 p.m.

Houston at SMU, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UCF at Memphis, 4 p.m.

East Carolina at UConn, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Dayton 5 1 .833 14 4 .778
La Salle 5 1 .833 11 5 .688
Richmond 5 1 .833 11 7 .611
VCU 4 2 .667 14 5 .737
St. Bonaventure 4 2 .667 12 6 .667
Rhode Island 3 2 .600 11 6 .647
George Mason 2 3 .400 12 6 .667
UMass 2 4 .333 12 7 .632
Davidson 2 4 .333 9 8 .529
George Washington 2 4 .333 10 9 .526
Duquesne 2 4 .333 9 10 .474
Saint Joseph’s 2 4 .333 8 9 .471
Fordham 2 4 .333 8 11 .421
Saint Louis 1 5 .167 5 13 .278

___

Thursday’s Games

La Salle 91, Davidson 83

Dayton 75, Richmond 59

Saturday’s Games

Fordham at UMass, 12:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at Duquesne, 2:30 p.m.

Penn at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

George Mason at Richmond, 1 p.m.

Saint Louis at Dayton, 2 p.m.

La Salle at VCU, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Florida St. 5 1 .833 17 2 .895
North Carolina 5 1 .833 17 3 .850
Notre Dame 5 1 .833 16 3 .842
Louisville 4 2 .667 16 3 .842
Virginia 4 2 .667 14 3 .824
Virginia Tech 3 3 .500 14 4 .778
Georgia Tech 3 3 .500 11 7 .611
Syracuse 3 3 .500 11 8 .579
Duke 2 3 .400 14 4 .778
Miami 2 3 .400 12 5 .706
NC State 2 4 .333 13 6 .684
Wake Forest 2 4 .333 11 7 .611
Boston College 2 4 .333 9 10 .474
Pittsburgh 1 5 .167 12 7 .632
Clemson 1 5 .167 11 7 .611

___

Thursday’s Games

Louisville 92, Clemson 60

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina at Boston College, 12 p.m.

Syracuse at Notre Dame, 12 p.m.

Wake Forest at NC State, 2 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Virginia, 2 p.m.

Louisville at Florida St., 2 p.m.

Miami at Duke, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Virginia Tech at Clemson, 6:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Florida Gulf Coast 3 1 .750 14 6 .700
SC-Upstate 3 1 .750 13 8 .619
Lipscomb 3 1 .750 11 10 .524
North Florida 3 1 .750 8 13 .381
Jacksonville 1 3 .250 13 8 .619
NJIT 1 3 .250 9 11 .450
Stetson 1 3 .250 8 12 .400
Kennesaw St. 1 3 .250 7 13 .350

___

Thursday’s Games

Lipscomb 112, Jacksonville 95

Stetson 82, NJIT 76

North Florida 86, Kennesaw St. 84

SC-Upstate 62, Florida Gulf Coast 60

Saturday’s Games

SC-Upstate at Stetson, 4 p.m.

Lipscomb at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

NJIT at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Kansas 6 0 1.000 17 1 .944
Baylor 5 1 .833 17 1 .944
West Virginia 4 2 .667 15 3 .833
TCU 3 3 .500 14 4 .778
Texas Tech 3 3 .500 14 4 .778
Kansas St. 3 3 .500 14 4 .778
Iowa St. 3 3 .500 11 6 .647
Oklahoma 2 4 .333 8 9 .471
Texas 1 5 .167 7 11 .389
Oklahoma St. 0 6 .000 10 8 .556

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

Texas at Kansas, 2 p.m.

Iowa St. at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.

West Virginia at Kansas St., 6 p.m.

Baylor at TCU, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 6 1 .857 18 1 .947
Creighton 5 1 .833 18 1 .947
Butler 5 2 .714 16 3 .842
Xavier 3 3 .500 13 5 .722
Marquette 3 3 .500 12 6 .667
Providence 3 4 .429 13 7 .650
St. John’s 3 4 .429 9 11 .450
Seton Hall 2 4 .333 12 6 .667
Georgetown 1 5 .167 10 9 .526
DePaul 1 5 .167 8 11 .421

___

Saturday’s Games

Providence at Villanova, 12 p.m.

Butler at DePaul, 2 p.m.

Marquette at Creighton, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. John’s at Seton Hall, 12 p.m.

Georgetown at Xavier, 2 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Weber St. 4 1 .800 9 7 .563
North Dakota 5 2 .714 10 7 .588
Montana 5 2 .714 10 10 .500
Portland St. 4 2 .667 11 6 .647
E. Washington 4 2 .667 12 7 .632
Idaho 3 3 .500 8 9 .471
Montana St. 3 4 .429 8 12 .400
z-N. Colorado 3 4 .429 7 11 .389
Sacramento St. 2 4 .333 5 12 .294
S. Utah 2 4 .333 4 15 .211
Idaho St. 1 4 .200 3 14 .176
N. Arizona 1 5 .167 4 15 .211

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Thursday’s Games

North Dakota 83, Weber St. 77

Idaho St. 73, N. Colorado 69

E. Washington 84, N. Arizona 62

Idaho 79, S. Utah 67

Montana St. 74, Sacramento St. 65

Portland St. 88, Montana 79

Saturday’s Games

Idaho St. at North Dakota, 3 p.m.

S. Utah at E. Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Weber St. at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at Idaho, 10 p.m.

Montana St. at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

Montana at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Winthrop 6 1 .857 14 4 .778
Liberty 6 1 .857 11 9 .550
UNC-Asheville 5 2 .714 13 7 .650
Radford 4 3 .571 9 10 .474
Campbell 3 4 .429 10 9 .526
Gardner-Webb 3 4 .429 10 10 .500
High Point 3 4 .429 9 10 .474
Longwood 3 4 .429 6 12 .333
Charleston Southern 2 5 .286 6 12 .333
Presbyterian 0 7 .000 4 14 .222

___

Thursday’s Games

High Point 83, Campbell 78

Charleston Southern 73, Presbyterian 52

Radford 72, Longwood 60

Liberty 65, Gardner-Webb 62

Winthrop 76, UNC-Asheville 73

Saturday’s Games

High Point at Radford, 12 p.m.

Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb, 3 p.m.

Campbell at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.

Longwood at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.

Winthrop at Liberty, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Maryland 5 1 .833 17 2 .895
Wisconsin 4 1 .800 15 3 .833
Purdue 4 2 .667 15 4 .789
Northwestern 4 2 .667 15 4 .789
Michigan St. 4 2 .667 12 7 .632
Minnesota 3 3 .500 15 4 .789
Indiana 3 3 .500 13 6 .684
Penn St. 3 3 .500 11 8 .579
Nebraska 3 3 .500 9 9 .500
Iowa 3 4 .429 11 9 .550
Ohio St. 2 4 .333 12 7 .632
Illinois 2 4 .333 12 7 .632
Michigan 2 4 .333 12 7 .632
Rutgers 0 6 .000 11 8 .579

___

Thursday’s Games

Maryland 84, Iowa 76

Saturday’s Games

Nebraska at Rutgers, 12 p.m.

Penn St. at Purdue, 12 p.m.

Illinois at Michigan, 2:15 p.m.

Michigan St. at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Northwestern at Ohio St., 1 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 5 0 1.000 12 9 .571
UC Davis 3 1 .750 11 8 .579
CS Northridge 3 2 .600 7 11 .389
z-Hawaii 2 2 .500 8 9 .471
UC Riverside 2 2 .500 4 11 .267
Cal St.-Fullerton 2 3 .400 8 10 .444
Long Beach St. 2 3 .400 7 14 .333
UC Santa Barbara 1 3 .250 3 13 .188
Cal Poly 0 4 .000 5 13 .278

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Thursday’s Games

Hawaii 80, CS Northridge 77

Long Beach St. 81, UC Santa Barbara 76

Saturday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara at UC Riverside, 7 p.m.

UC Irvine at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UC Davis at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

NCAA Basketball