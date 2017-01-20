NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|6
|0
|1.000
|16
|5
|.762
|Stony Brook
|5
|0
|1.000
|10
|8
|.556
|UMBC
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|6
|.667
|New Hampshire
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|7
|.632
|z-Mass.-Lowell
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|12
|.400
|Albany (NY)
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|9
|.550
|Hartford
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|14
|.300
|Maine
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|16
|.238
|Binghamton
|0
|5
|.000
|9
|11
|.450
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
New Hampshire 74, Maine 63
Albany (NY) 84, Binghamton 65
Vermont 81, Mass.-Lowell 67
Stony Brook 80, Hartford 64
UMBC at Mass.-Lowell, 12 p.m.
New Hampshire at Hartford, 1 p.m.
Maine at Albany (NY), 2 p.m.
Stony Brook at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Cincinnati
|6
|0
|1.000
|16
|2
|.889
|SMU
|6
|1
|.857
|16
|4
|.800
|UCF
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|4
|.778
|Tulsa
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|7
|.588
|Memphis
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|5
|.737
|Houston
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|6
|.684
|UConn
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|11
|.389
|East Carolina
|1
|5
|.167
|9
|10
|.474
|Tulane
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|14
|.222
|Temple
|1
|6
|.143
|10
|10
|.500
|South Florida
|0
|6
|.000
|6
|11
|.353
___
SMU 69, UConn 49
Memphis 70, Houston 67
Tulsa at South Florida, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Tulane, 4 p.m.
Houston at SMU, 6 p.m.
UCF at Memphis, 4 p.m.
East Carolina at UConn, 6 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Dayton
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|4
|.778
|La Salle
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|5
|.688
|Richmond
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|7
|.611
|VCU
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|5
|.737
|St. Bonaventure
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|6
|.667
|Rhode Island
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|6
|.647
|George Mason
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|6
|.667
|UMass
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|7
|.632
|Davidson
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|8
|.529
|George Washington
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|9
|.526
|Duquesne
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|10
|.474
|Saint Joseph’s
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|9
|.471
|Fordham
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|11
|.421
|Saint Louis
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|13
|.278
___
La Salle 91, Davidson 83
Dayton 75, Richmond 59
Fordham at UMass, 12:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at Duquesne, 2:30 p.m.
Penn at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.
George Mason at Richmond, 1 p.m.
Saint Louis at Dayton, 2 p.m.
La Salle at VCU, 2 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Florida St.
|5
|1
|.833
|17
|2
|.895
|North Carolina
|5
|1
|.833
|17
|3
|.850
|Notre Dame
|5
|1
|.833
|16
|3
|.842
|Louisville
|4
|2
|.667
|16
|3
|.842
|Virginia
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|3
|.824
|Virginia Tech
|3
|3
|.500
|14
|4
|.778
|Georgia Tech
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|7
|.611
|Syracuse
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|Duke
|2
|3
|.400
|14
|4
|.778
|Miami
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|5
|.706
|NC State
|2
|4
|.333
|13
|6
|.684
|Wake Forest
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|7
|.611
|Boston College
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|10
|.474
|Pittsburgh
|1
|5
|.167
|12
|7
|.632
|Clemson
|1
|5
|.167
|11
|7
|.611
___
Louisville 92, Clemson 60
North Carolina at Boston College, 12 p.m.
Syracuse at Notre Dame, 12 p.m.
Wake Forest at NC State, 2 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Virginia, 2 p.m.
Louisville at Florida St., 2 p.m.
Miami at Duke, 8:15 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Clemson, 6:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Florida Gulf Coast
|3
|1
|.750
|14
|6
|.700
|SC-Upstate
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|8
|.619
|Lipscomb
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|10
|.524
|North Florida
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|13
|.381
|Jacksonville
|1
|3
|.250
|13
|8
|.619
|NJIT
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|11
|.450
|Stetson
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|12
|.400
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|13
|.350
___
Lipscomb 112, Jacksonville 95
Stetson 82, NJIT 76
North Florida 86, Kennesaw St. 84
SC-Upstate 62, Florida Gulf Coast 60
SC-Upstate at Stetson, 4 p.m.
Lipscomb at North Florida, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
NJIT at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas
|6
|0
|1.000
|17
|1
|.944
|Baylor
|5
|1
|.833
|17
|1
|.944
|West Virginia
|4
|2
|.667
|15
|3
|.833
|TCU
|3
|3
|.500
|14
|4
|.778
|Texas Tech
|3
|3
|.500
|14
|4
|.778
|Kansas St.
|3
|3
|.500
|14
|4
|.778
|Iowa St.
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Oklahoma
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|9
|.471
|Texas
|1
|5
|.167
|7
|11
|.389
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|6
|.000
|10
|8
|.556
___
Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.
Texas at Kansas, 2 p.m.
Iowa St. at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.
West Virginia at Kansas St., 6 p.m.
Baylor at TCU, 8 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|6
|1
|.857
|18
|1
|.947
|Creighton
|5
|1
|.833
|18
|1
|.947
|Butler
|5
|2
|.714
|16
|3
|.842
|Xavier
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|5
|.722
|Marquette
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|6
|.667
|Providence
|3
|4
|.429
|13
|7
|.650
|St. John’s
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|11
|.450
|Seton Hall
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|6
|.667
|Georgetown
|1
|5
|.167
|10
|9
|.526
|DePaul
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|11
|.421
___
Providence at Villanova, 12 p.m.
Butler at DePaul, 2 p.m.
Marquette at Creighton, 2:30 p.m.
St. John’s at Seton Hall, 12 p.m.
Georgetown at Xavier, 2 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Weber St.
|4
|1
|.800
|9
|7
|.563
|North Dakota
|5
|2
|.714
|10
|7
|.588
|Montana
|5
|2
|.714
|10
|10
|.500
|Portland St.
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|E. Washington
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|Idaho
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|Montana St.
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|12
|.400
|z-N. Colorado
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|11
|.389
|Sacramento St.
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|12
|.294
|S. Utah
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|15
|.211
|Idaho St.
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|14
|.176
|N. Arizona
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|15
|.211
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
North Dakota 83, Weber St. 77
Idaho St. 73, N. Colorado 69
E. Washington 84, N. Arizona 62
Idaho 79, S. Utah 67
Montana St. 74, Sacramento St. 65
Portland St. 88, Montana 79
Idaho St. at North Dakota, 3 p.m.
S. Utah at E. Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Weber St. at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.
N. Arizona at Idaho, 10 p.m.
Montana St. at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
Montana at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Winthrop
|6
|1
|.857
|14
|4
|.778
|Liberty
|6
|1
|.857
|11
|9
|.550
|UNC-Asheville
|5
|2
|.714
|13
|7
|.650
|Radford
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|10
|.474
|Campbell
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|9
|.526
|Gardner-Webb
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|10
|.500
|High Point
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|10
|.474
|Longwood
|3
|4
|.429
|6
|12
|.333
|Charleston Southern
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|12
|.333
|Presbyterian
|0
|7
|.000
|4
|14
|.222
___
High Point 83, Campbell 78
Charleston Southern 73, Presbyterian 52
Radford 72, Longwood 60
Liberty 65, Gardner-Webb 62
Winthrop 76, UNC-Asheville 73
High Point at Radford, 12 p.m.
Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb, 3 p.m.
Campbell at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.
Longwood at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.
Winthrop at Liberty, 7 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Maryland
|5
|1
|.833
|17
|2
|.895
|Wisconsin
|4
|1
|.800
|15
|3
|.833
|Purdue
|4
|2
|.667
|15
|4
|.789
|Northwestern
|4
|2
|.667
|15
|4
|.789
|Michigan St.
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|Minnesota
|3
|3
|.500
|15
|4
|.789
|Indiana
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|6
|.684
|Penn St.
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|Nebraska
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|9
|.500
|Iowa
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|9
|.550
|Ohio St.
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|7
|.632
|Illinois
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|7
|.632
|Michigan
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|7
|.632
|Rutgers
|0
|6
|.000
|11
|8
|.579
___
Maryland 84, Iowa 76
Nebraska at Rutgers, 12 p.m.
Penn St. at Purdue, 12 p.m.
Illinois at Michigan, 2:15 p.m.
Michigan St. at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Wisconsin at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Ohio St., 1 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|5
|0
|1.000
|12
|9
|.571
|UC Davis
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|8
|.579
|CS Northridge
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|11
|.389
|z-Hawaii
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|UC Riverside
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|11
|.267
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|10
|.444
|Long Beach St.
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|14
|.333
|UC Santa Barbara
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|13
|.188
|Cal Poly
|0
|4
|.000
|5
|13
|.278
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Hawaii 80, CS Northridge 77
Long Beach St. 81, UC Santa Barbara 76
UC Santa Barbara at UC Riverside, 7 p.m.
UC Irvine at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
UC Davis at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
