NCAA Basketball

12:42 am, January 17, 2017
By The Associated Press January 17, 2017 12:00 am 01/17/2017 12:00am
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 5 0 1.000 15 5 .750
Stony Brook 4 0 1.000 9 8 .529
UMBC 3 2 .600 12 6 .667
z-Mass.-Lowell 3 2 .600 8 11 .421
New Hampshire 2 2 .500 11 7 .611
Albany (NY) 1 3 .250 10 9 .526
Hartford 1 3 .250 6 13 .316
Maine 1 4 .200 5 15 .250
Binghamton 0 4 .000 9 10 .474

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Monday’s Games

Albany (NY) 77, UMBC 50

Hartford 54, Maine 44

Vermont 71, New Hampshire 59

Stony Brook 86, Mass.-Lowell 75

Thursday’s Games

New Hampshire at Maine, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Cincinnati 5 0 1.000 15 2 .882
SMU 5 1 .833 15 4 .789
UCF 4 1 .800 13 4 .765
Tulsa 3 1 .750 9 7 .563
Houston 4 2 .667 13 5 .722
Memphis 3 2 .600 13 5 .722
UConn 2 3 .400 7 10 .412
Tulane 1 4 .200 4 13 .235
Temple 1 5 .167 10 9 .526
East Carolina 1 5 .167 9 10 .474
South Florida 0 5 .000 6 10 .375

___

Tuesday’s Games

South Florida at UCF, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Temple at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Tulane at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UConn at SMU, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Houston, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Richmond 5 0 1.000 11 6 .647
VCU 4 1 .800 14 4 .778
Dayton 4 1 .800 13 4 .765
La Salle 4 1 .800 10 5 .667
St. Bonaventure 3 2 .600 11 6 .647
Rhode Island 3 2 .600 11 6 .647
George Mason 2 3 .400 12 6 .667
Davidson 2 3 .400 9 7 .563
Duquesne 2 3 .400 9 9 .500
Saint Joseph’s 2 3 .400 8 8 .500
UMass 1 4 .200 11 7 .611
George Washington 1 4 .200 9 9 .500
Fordham 1 4 .200 7 11 .389
Saint Louis 1 4 .200 5 12 .294

___

Tuesday’s Games

St. Bonaventure at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

VCU at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at UMass, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Davidson at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Dayton, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Notre Dame 5 0 1.000 16 2 .889
North Carolina 5 1 .833 17 3 .850
Florida St. 4 1 .800 16 2 .889
Louisville 3 2 .600 15 3 .833
Virginia 3 2 .600 13 3 .813
Georgia Tech 3 2 .600 11 6 .647
Syracuse 3 3 .500 11 8 .579
Miami 2 2 .500 12 4 .750
Duke 2 3 .400 14 4 .778
Virginia Tech 2 3 .400 13 4 .765
Boston College 2 3 .400 9 9 .500
Pittsburgh 1 4 .200 12 6 .667
NC State 1 4 .200 12 6 .667
Clemson 1 4 .200 11 6 .647
Wake Forest 1 4 .200 10 7 .588

___

Monday’s Games

North Carolina 85, Syracuse 68

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at NC State, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Notre Dame at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Virginia at Boston College, 8 p.m.

Miami at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Clemson at Louisville, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Florida Gulf Coast 3 0 1.000 14 5 .737
SC-Upstate 2 1 .667 12 8 .600
Lipscomb 2 1 .667 10 10 .500
North Florida 2 1 .667 7 13 .350
Jacksonville 1 2 .333 13 7 .650
NJIT 1 2 .333 9 10 .474
Kennesaw St. 1 2 .333 7 12 .368
Stetson 0 3 .000 7 12 .368

___

Thursday’s Games

Lipscomb at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

NJIT at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at North Florida, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Kansas 6 0 1.000 17 1 .944
Baylor 4 1 .800 16 1 .941
West Virginia 4 1 .800 15 2 .882
TCU 3 2 .600 14 3 .824
Iowa St. 3 3 .500 11 6 .647
Texas Tech 2 3 .400 13 4 .765
Kansas St. 2 3 .400 13 4 .765
Oklahoma 1 4 .200 7 9 .438
Texas 1 4 .200 7 10 .412
Oklahoma St. 0 5 .000 10 7 .588

___

Monday’s Games

Kansas 76, Iowa St. 72

Tuesday’s Games

Texas at Baylor, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Oklahoma at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

TCU at Texas Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas St. at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 6 1 .857 18 1 .947
Creighton 5 1 .833 18 1 .947
Butler 5 2 .714 16 3 .842
Xavier 3 3 .500 13 5 .722
Marquette 3 3 .500 12 6 .667
Providence 3 4 .429 13 7 .650
St. John’s 3 4 .429 9 11 .450
Seton Hall 2 4 .333 12 6 .667
Georgetown 1 5 .167 10 9 .526
DePaul 1 5 .167 8 11 .421

___

Monday’s Games

Butler 88, Marquette 80

Creighton 72, Xavier 67

St. John’s 78, DePaul 68

Villanova 76, Seton Hall 46

Providence 74, Georgetown 56

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Weber St. 4 0 1.000 9 6 .600
Montana 5 1 .833 10 9 .526
North Dakota 4 2 .667 9 7 .563
Portland St. 3 2 .600 10 6 .625
E. Washington 3 2 .600 11 7 .611
z-N. Colorado 3 3 .500 7 10 .412
Idaho 2 3 .400 7 9 .438
Sacramento St. 2 3 .400 5 11 .313
S. Utah 2 3 .400 4 14 .222
Montana St. 2 4 .333 7 12 .368
N. Arizona 1 4 .200 4 14 .222
Idaho St. 0 4 .000 2 14 .125

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Monday’s Games

N. Arizona 83, Portland St. 76

Thursday’s Games

Weber St. at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.

S. Utah at Idaho, 10 p.m.

Montana St. at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

Montana at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Winthrop 5 1 .833 13 4 .765
UNC-Asheville 5 1 .833 13 6 .684
Liberty 5 1 .833 10 9 .526
Campbell 3 3 .500 10 8 .556
Gardner-Webb 3 3 .500 10 9 .526
Radford 3 3 .500 8 10 .444
Longwood 3 3 .500 6 11 .353
High Point 2 4 .333 8 10 .444
Charleston Southern 1 5 .167 5 12 .294
Presbyterian 0 6 .000 4 13 .235

___

Thursday’s Games

High Point at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Radford at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Liberty, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Winthrop, 9 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Maryland 4 1 .800 16 2 .889
Wisconsin 3 1 .750 14 3 .824
Northwestern 4 2 .667 15 4 .789
Michigan St. 4 2 .667 12 7 .632
Purdue 3 2 .600 14 4 .778
Penn St. 3 2 .600 11 7 .611
Nebraska 3 2 .600 9 8 .529
Minnesota 3 3 .500 15 4 .789
Iowa 3 3 .500 11 8 .579
Illinois 2 3 .400 12 6 .667
Indiana 2 3 .400 12 6 .667
Michigan 2 3 .400 12 6 .667
Ohio St. 1 4 .200 11 7 .611
Rutgers 0 6 .000 11 8 .579

___

Tuesday’s Games

Illinois at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Indiana at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Ohio St. at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Maryland at Iowa, 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 4 0 1.000 11 9 .550
UC Davis 3 1 .750 11 8 .579
CS Northridge 3 1 .750 7 10 .412
Cal St.-Fullerton 2 2 .500 8 9 .471
z-Hawaii 1 2 .333 7 9 .438
UC Riverside 1 2 .333 3 11 .214
UC Santa Barbara 1 2 .333 3 12 .200
Long Beach St. 1 3 .250 6 14 .300
Cal Poly 0 3 .000 5 12 .294

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Wednesday’s Games

UC Irvine at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

UC Riverside at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

CS Northridge at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach St., 10:30 p.m.

NCAA Basketball