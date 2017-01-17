NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|5
|0
|1.000
|15
|5
|.750
|Stony Brook
|4
|0
|1.000
|9
|8
|.529
|UMBC
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|6
|.667
|z-Mass.-Lowell
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|11
|.421
|New Hampshire
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|7
|.611
|Albany (NY)
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|9
|.526
|Hartford
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|13
|.316
|Maine
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|15
|.250
|Binghamton
|0
|4
|.000
|9
|10
|.474
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Albany (NY) 77, UMBC 50
Hartford 54, Maine 44
Vermont 71, New Hampshire 59
Stony Brook 86, Mass.-Lowell 75
New Hampshire at Maine, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Vermont, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Cincinnati
|5
|0
|1.000
|15
|2
|.882
|SMU
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|4
|.789
|UCF
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|4
|.765
|Tulsa
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|7
|.563
|Houston
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|5
|.722
|Memphis
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|5
|.722
|UConn
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|10
|.412
|Tulane
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|13
|.235
|Temple
|1
|5
|.167
|10
|9
|.526
|East Carolina
|1
|5
|.167
|9
|10
|.474
|South Florida
|0
|5
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
___
South Florida at UCF, 7 p.m.
Temple at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Tulane at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m.
UConn at SMU, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Houston, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Richmond
|5
|0
|1.000
|11
|6
|.647
|VCU
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|4
|.778
|Dayton
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|4
|.765
|La Salle
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|5
|.667
|St. Bonaventure
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|6
|.647
|Rhode Island
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|6
|.647
|George Mason
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|6
|.667
|Davidson
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|7
|.563
|Duquesne
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|9
|.500
|Saint Joseph’s
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|8
|.500
|UMass
|1
|4
|.200
|11
|7
|.611
|George Washington
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|9
|.500
|Fordham
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|11
|.389
|Saint Louis
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|12
|.294
___
St. Bonaventure at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.
VCU at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at UMass, 7 p.m.
Duquesne at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Davidson at La Salle, 7 p.m.
Richmond at Dayton, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Notre Dame
|5
|0
|1.000
|16
|2
|.889
|North Carolina
|5
|1
|.833
|17
|3
|.850
|Florida St.
|4
|1
|.800
|16
|2
|.889
|Louisville
|3
|2
|.600
|15
|3
|.833
|Virginia
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|3
|.813
|Georgia Tech
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|6
|.647
|Syracuse
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|Miami
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|4
|.750
|Duke
|2
|3
|.400
|14
|4
|.778
|Virginia Tech
|2
|3
|.400
|13
|4
|.765
|Boston College
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|9
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|1
|4
|.200
|12
|6
|.667
|NC State
|1
|4
|.200
|12
|6
|.667
|Clemson
|1
|4
|.200
|11
|6
|.647
|Wake Forest
|1
|4
|.200
|10
|7
|.588
___
North Carolina 85, Syracuse 68
Pittsburgh at NC State, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Virginia at Boston College, 8 p.m.
Miami at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.
Clemson at Louisville, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Florida Gulf Coast
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|5
|.737
|SC-Upstate
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|8
|.600
|Lipscomb
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|10
|.500
|North Florida
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|13
|.350
|Jacksonville
|1
|2
|.333
|13
|7
|.650
|NJIT
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|10
|.474
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|12
|.368
|Stetson
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|12
|.368
___
Lipscomb at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
NJIT at Stetson, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at North Florida, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas
|6
|0
|1.000
|17
|1
|.944
|Baylor
|4
|1
|.800
|16
|1
|.941
|West Virginia
|4
|1
|.800
|15
|2
|.882
|TCU
|3
|2
|.600
|14
|3
|.824
|Iowa St.
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Texas Tech
|2
|3
|.400
|13
|4
|.765
|Kansas St.
|2
|3
|.400
|13
|4
|.765
|Oklahoma
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|9
|.438
|Texas
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|10
|.412
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|5
|.000
|10
|7
|.588
___
Kansas 76, Iowa St. 72
Texas at Baylor, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
TCU at Texas Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas St. at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|6
|1
|.857
|18
|1
|.947
|Creighton
|5
|1
|.833
|18
|1
|.947
|Butler
|5
|2
|.714
|16
|3
|.842
|Xavier
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|5
|.722
|Marquette
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|6
|.667
|Providence
|3
|4
|.429
|13
|7
|.650
|St. John’s
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|11
|.450
|Seton Hall
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|6
|.667
|Georgetown
|1
|5
|.167
|10
|9
|.526
|DePaul
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|11
|.421
___
Butler 88, Marquette 80
Creighton 72, Xavier 67
St. John’s 78, DePaul 68
Villanova 76, Seton Hall 46
Providence 74, Georgetown 56
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Weber St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Montana
|5
|1
|.833
|10
|9
|.526
|North Dakota
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|7
|.563
|Portland St.
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|E. Washington
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|7
|.611
|z-N. Colorado
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|Idaho
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|9
|.438
|Sacramento St.
|2
|3
|.400
|5
|11
|.313
|S. Utah
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|14
|.222
|Montana St.
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|12
|.368
|N. Arizona
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|14
|.222
|Idaho St.
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|14
|.125
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
N. Arizona 83, Portland St. 76
Weber St. at North Dakota, 8 p.m.
Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.
N. Arizona at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.
S. Utah at Idaho, 10 p.m.
Montana St. at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
Montana at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Winthrop
|5
|1
|.833
|13
|4
|.765
|UNC-Asheville
|5
|1
|.833
|13
|6
|.684
|Liberty
|5
|1
|.833
|10
|9
|.526
|Campbell
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Gardner-Webb
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Radford
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|10
|.444
|Longwood
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|11
|.353
|High Point
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|10
|.444
|Charleston Southern
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|12
|.294
|Presbyterian
|0
|6
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
___
High Point at Campbell, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Radford at Longwood, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Liberty, 7 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Winthrop, 9 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Maryland
|4
|1
|.800
|16
|2
|.889
|Wisconsin
|3
|1
|.750
|14
|3
|.824
|Northwestern
|4
|2
|.667
|15
|4
|.789
|Michigan St.
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|Purdue
|3
|2
|.600
|14
|4
|.778
|Penn St.
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|7
|.611
|Nebraska
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|8
|.529
|Minnesota
|3
|3
|.500
|15
|4
|.789
|Iowa
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|Illinois
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|6
|.667
|Indiana
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|6
|.667
|Michigan
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|6
|.667
|Ohio St.
|1
|4
|.200
|11
|7
|.611
|Rutgers
|0
|6
|.000
|11
|8
|.579
___
Illinois at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Michigan at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
Indiana at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Ohio St. at Nebraska, 9 p.m.
Maryland at Iowa, 7 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|4
|0
|1.000
|11
|9
|.550
|UC Davis
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|8
|.579
|CS Northridge
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|10
|.412
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|z-Hawaii
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|9
|.438
|UC Riverside
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|11
|.214
|UC Santa Barbara
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|12
|.200
|Long Beach St.
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|14
|.300
|Cal Poly
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|12
|.294
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
UC Irvine at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
UC Riverside at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
CS Northridge at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach St., 10:30 p.m.
