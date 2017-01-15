NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|4
|0
|1.000
|14
|5
|.737
|Stony Brook
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|8
|.500
|UMBC
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|z-Mass.-Lowell
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|10
|.444
|New Hampshire
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|Maine
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|14
|.263
|Albany (NY)
|0
|3
|.000
|9
|9
|.500
|Hartford
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|13
|.278
|Binghamton
|0
|4
|.000
|9
|10
|.474
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
New Hampshire 73, Binghamton 66
Mass.-Lowell 71, Hartford 55
Stony Brook 74, Maine 54
Albany (NY) at UMBC, 1 p.m.
Maine at Hartford, 1 p.m.
Vermont at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Stony Brook at Mass.-Lowell, 2 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Cincinnati
|4
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|SMU
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|4
|.778
|UCF
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|4
|.765
|Tulsa
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|7
|.563
|Houston
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|5
|.722
|Memphis
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|5
|.722
|UConn
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|10
|.412
|Tulane
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|12
|.250
|East Carolina
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|9
|.500
|Temple
|1
|5
|.167
|10
|9
|.526
|South Florida
|0
|5
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
___
Georgetown 72, UConn 69
UCF 77, Houston 70
Tulsa 70, Temple 68
Memphis 62, South Florida 56
Cincinnati at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
SMU at Tulane, 6 p.m.
South Florida at UCF, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Richmond
|5
|0
|1.000
|11
|6
|.647
|VCU
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|4
|.778
|Dayton
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|4
|.765
|La Salle
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|St. Bonaventure
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|6
|.647
|Rhode Island
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|6
|.625
|George Mason
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|6
|.667
|Davidson
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|7
|.563
|Duquesne
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|9
|.500
|Saint Joseph’s
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|8
|.500
|UMass
|1
|3
|.250
|11
|6
|.647
|George Washington
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|8
|.529
|Fordham
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|11
|.389
|Saint Louis
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|12
|.294
___
Dayton 76, Duquesne 57
Richmond 70, Saint Joseph’s 66
Davidson 69, VCU 63
Saint Louis 63, George Mason 56
St. Bonaventure 73, Fordham 53
UMass at Rhode Island, 2:30 p.m.
George Washington at La Salle, 4:30 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Notre Dame
|5
|0
|1.000
|16
|2
|.889
|Florida St.
|4
|1
|.800
|16
|2
|.889
|North Carolina
|4
|1
|.800
|16
|3
|.842
|Louisville
|3
|2
|.600
|15
|3
|.833
|Virginia
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|3
|.813
|Syracuse
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|7
|.611
|Miami
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|4
|.750
|Georgia Tech
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|6
|.625
|Duke
|2
|3
|.400
|14
|4
|.778
|Virginia Tech
|2
|3
|.400
|13
|4
|.765
|Boston College
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|9
|.500
|NC State
|1
|3
|.250
|12
|5
|.706
|Pittsburgh
|1
|4
|.200
|12
|6
|.667
|Clemson
|1
|4
|.200
|11
|6
|.647
|Wake Forest
|1
|4
|.200
|10
|7
|.588
___
Miami 72, Pittsburgh 46
Virginia 77, Clemson 73
Louisville 78, Duke 69
North Carolina 96, Florida St. 83
Notre Dame 76, Virginia Tech 71
Syracuse 76, Boston College 53
Georgia Tech at NC State, 6:30 p.m.
Syracuse at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at NC State, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Florida Gulf Coast
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|5
|.737
|SC-Upstate
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|8
|.600
|Lipscomb
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|10
|.500
|North Florida
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|13
|.350
|Jacksonville
|1
|2
|.333
|13
|7
|.650
|NJIT
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|10
|.474
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|12
|.368
|Stetson
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|12
|.368
___
SC-Upstate 73, Jacksonville 66
NJIT 84, North Florida 78
Kennesaw St. 84, Stetson 65
Florida Gulf Coast 84, Lipscomb 80
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas
|5
|0
|1.000
|16
|1
|.941
|Baylor
|4
|1
|.800
|16
|1
|.941
|West Virginia
|4
|1
|.800
|15
|2
|.882
|TCU
|3
|2
|.600
|14
|3
|.824
|Iowa St.
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|5
|.688
|Texas Tech
|2
|3
|.400
|13
|4
|.765
|Kansas St.
|2
|3
|.400
|13
|4
|.765
|Oklahoma
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|9
|.438
|Texas
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|10
|.412
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|5
|.000
|10
|7
|.588
___
Kansas 87, Oklahoma St. 80
West Virginia 74, Texas 72
Baylor 77, Kansas St. 68
TCU 84, Iowa St. 77
Oklahoma 84, Texas Tech 75
Kansas at Iowa St., 9 p.m.
Texas at Baylor, 7 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|5
|1
|.833
|17
|1
|.944
|Creighton
|4
|1
|.800
|17
|1
|.944
|Butler
|4
|2
|.667
|15
|3
|.833
|Xavier
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|4
|.765
|Marquette
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|5
|.706
|Seton Hall
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|5
|.706
|Providence
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|7
|.632
|St. John’s
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|11
|.421
|Georgetown
|1
|4
|.200
|10
|8
|.556
|DePaul
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|10
|.444
___
Georgetown 72, UConn 69
Villanova 70, St. John’s 57
Providence 65, Seton Hall 61
Butler 83, Xavier 78
Marquette 83, DePaul 58
Marquette at Butler, 12 p.m.
Creighton at Xavier, 2 p.m.
DePaul at St. John’s, 4:30 p.m.
Seton Hall at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.
Providence at Georgetown, 9 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Weber St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Montana
|5
|1
|.833
|10
|9
|.526
|Portland St.
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|North Dakota
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|7
|.563
|E. Washington
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|7
|.611
|z-N. Colorado
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|Idaho
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|9
|.438
|Sacramento St.
|2
|3
|.400
|5
|11
|.313
|S. Utah
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|14
|.222
|Montana St.
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|12
|.368
|N. Arizona
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|14
|.176
|Idaho St.
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|14
|.125
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Sacramento St. 74, N. Arizona 62
Montana St. 68, N. Colorado 53
Portland St. 88, S. Utah 77
Montana 76, North Dakota 70
Weber St. 70, E. Washington 67
Idaho 77, Idaho St. 62
Portland St. at N. Arizona, 5:30 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Winthrop
|5
|1
|.833
|13
|4
|.765
|UNC-Asheville
|5
|1
|.833
|13
|6
|.684
|Liberty
|5
|1
|.833
|10
|9
|.526
|Campbell
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Gardner-Webb
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Radford
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|10
|.444
|Longwood
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|11
|.353
|High Point
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|10
|.444
|Charleston Southern
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|12
|.294
|Presbyterian
|0
|6
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
___
Winthrop 72, Campbell 63
Gardner-Webb 85, Longwood 79
Liberty 71, Radford 64
UNC-Asheville 76, Charleston Southern 67
High Point 77, Presbyterian 44
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Maryland
|4
|1
|.800
|16
|2
|.889
|Michigan St.
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|6
|.667
|Wisconsin
|3
|1
|.750
|14
|3
|.824
|Purdue
|3
|2
|.600
|14
|4
|.778
|Northwestern
|3
|2
|.600
|14
|4
|.778
|Iowa
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|7
|.611
|Penn St.
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|7
|.611
|Nebraska
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|8
|.529
|Minnesota
|3
|3
|.500
|15
|4
|.789
|Illinois
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|6
|.667
|Michigan
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|6
|.667
|Indiana
|1
|3
|.250
|11
|6
|.647
|Ohio St.
|0
|4
|.000
|10
|7
|.588
|Rutgers
|0
|5
|.000
|11
|7
|.611
___
Penn St. 52, Minnesota 50
Michigan 91, Nebraska 85
Maryland 62, Illinois 56
Rutgers at Indiana, 12 p.m.
Michigan St. at Ohio St., 1:30 p.m.
Iowa at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.
Illinois at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Michigan at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|4
|0
|1.000
|11
|9
|.550
|CS Northridge
|3
|0
|1.000
|7
|9
|.438
|UC Davis
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|8
|.556
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|Long Beach St.
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|13
|.316
|UC Riverside
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|11
|.214
|UC Santa Barbara
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|12
|.200
|z-Hawaii
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Cal Poly
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|12
|.294
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
UC Irvine 87, Cal St.-Fullerton 67
UC Santa Barbara 58, Cal Poly 53
UC Davis at CS Northridge, 10:30 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
