NC State snaps No. 6 Florida State’s 12-game winning streak

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Ashley Wilson scored 19 points and Chelsea Nelson added 17 to help North Carolina State beat No. 6 Florida State 70-61 on Monday night, snapping the Seminoles’ 12-game winning streak.

The Wolfpack (12-3, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed 49-46 going into the fourth quarter before going on a 10-3 run to take the lead. Nelson scored seven points in the quarter. Wilson made all 14 of her free throws as the Wolfpack were 20 of 25 from the line.

Miah Spencer added 12 points for North Carolina State, which has defeated top-10 teams in back-to-back games for the first time since 2007. The Wolfpack ended Notre Dame’s 35-game ACC winning streak last Thursday.

Leticia Romero scored 20 points for Florida State (13-2, 1-1), which lost for the first time since a two-point defeat to top-ranked UConn on Nov. 14. Their 12-game winning streak ties a school record with the 2004-05 squad.

BIG PICTURE

NC State: The Wolfpack came into the game second in the ACC with 123 3-pointers made. This marked the first time in seven games they made fewer than eight but the six they made came at key times.

Florida State: The Seminoles are third in the conference in field goal shooting (48.2 percent), but they struggled all night, shooting just 23 of 66 for a season-low 34.8 percent.

UP NEXT

NC State: The Wolfpack will face their third straight ranked opponent when they host No. 14 Miami on Thursday.

Florida State: The Seminoles travel to North Carolina on Thursday. They beat the Tar Heels by 31 last season, which was their most lopsided win in series history.

