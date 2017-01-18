Navy beats Lehigh 75-72 behind Kiernan’s 18 points

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — George Kiernan scored 18 points with four 3-pointers, Hasan Abdullah added 14 points with three 3s, and Navy made 11 of 23 3-pointers to beat Lehigh 75-72 on Wednesday night for its fourth straight win.

Kahron Ross’ layup sparked a 12-3 second-half run and Pat Andree’s dunk with 12:42 left gave Lehigh its largest lead at 54-43. But the Mountain Hawks didn’t make a field goal for 7:58 while Navy rallied to a 63-59 lead on Abdullah 3-pointer after a 12-0 run.

Shawn Anderson’s layup put Navy up 70-61 with 1:31 to go, but Lehigh closed to within two on Austin Price’s 3 with 11 seconds left.

Bryce Dulin made one of two from the line for a 75-72 Navy lead and Price’s 3-pointer with two seconds left missed.

Anderson scored 11 for Navy (9-10, 4-3 Patriot).

Tim Kempton scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Lehigh (10-8, 4-3) to gain sixth place in school history for most career points (1,776).

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments