Myers’s late 3-point play lifts Maine past Mass-Lowell

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Wesley Myers converted a 3-point play with four seconds left and matched a career-best with 31 points to help Maine edge Massachusetts-Lowell 73-71 on Wednesday night.

Logan Primerano’s jump shot gave the River Hawks a 71-70 lead with 13 seconds to play. Myers was then fouled scoring a layup and added the free throw for the game winner.

Myers was 12 of 22 from the floor, including a key 3-pointer and layup to cap a 5-0 spurt for a 68-67 lead with about two minutes left, and finished with only one turnover.

Austin Howard added 18 points for the Black Bears (5-13, 1-2 America East), who snapped a seven-game skid. Ryan Bernstein had 15 points and six assists.

Tyler Livingston scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Massachusetts-Lowell (7-10, 2-1), which had a three-game win streak snapped. Jahad Thomas had 17 points and 11 rebounds.

