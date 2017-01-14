MVSU beats Alcorn State 84-77 behind Williams

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Isaac Williams scored 17 points, Ronald Strother Jr. added 12, including consecutive 3s amid a game-changing second-half run, and Mississippi Valley State beat Alcorn State 84-77 on Saturday night.

Darrell Riley also scored 12 and Ta’Jay Henry, Rashaan Surles and Marcus Romain added 10 apiece for the Delta Devils (2-15, 2-2 Southwestern Athletic), who made 8 of 14 from behind the arc (57.1 percent) to the Braves’ 6 of 26 (23.1 percent).

The teams tied at 35, 38, and 40 before MVSC hit four straight 3-pointers, including two by Strother, and the Delta Devils led 53-44 in the second half. Strother scored six points during an 8-0 run and MVSC led 61-47 with 9:11 left. The Braves closed to 77-73 after A.J. Mosby and Reginal Johnson each hit 3s, but MVSC made nine free throws in the final 49 seconds to seal it.

Johnson set career highs with 28 points and 16 rebounds for the Braves (5-11, 2-3).

