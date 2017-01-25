4:20 pm, January 26, 2017
52° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for most of Northern Virginia and northern areas of Maryland. Gusts could reach near 50 mph.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Muldrow, Montgomery lead No.…

Muldrow, Montgomery lead No. 22 WV women past Texas Tech

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 9:08 pm 01/25/2017 09:08pm
Share

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Teana Muldrow scored 22 points, Lanay Montgomery added 21 and both had nine rebounds to lead No. 22 West Virginia to an 89-79 win over Texas Tech on Wednesday night.

Chania Ray added 12 points and Tynice Martin 11 for the Mountaineers (16-5, 4-5 Big 12). Muldrow had seven assists and Montgomery three blocks, giving her 73 for the season and 273 for her career.

West Virginia raced to a 16-2 lead, led by 22 in the second quarter and 43-24 at the half. The Lady Raiders stormed back with five of their season-high 13 3-pointers in the third quarter and got within five before entering the fourth quarter down 62-55.

Texas Tech (11-8, 3-5), which went 1-4 in five-straight games against ranked teams, made 10 of 16 shots in the fourth quarter but the Mountaineers held on by hitting 13 of 15 free throws.

Ivonne CookTaylor had 19 points for Texas Tech and Recee Caldwell 16.

West Virginia shot 53 percent against a team that held opponents to 37 percent while the Lady Raiders shot 48 percent, 14 percent better than the Mountaineers’ defensive average.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Muldrow, Montgomery lead No.…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball