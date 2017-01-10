8:01 pm, January 10, 2017
Mountain West suspends 3 after UNLV-Utah State brawl

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 7:38 pm 01/10/2017 07:38pm
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Mountain West Conference has suspended three players and reprimanded six others for their roles in the benches-clearing brawl between UNLV and Utah State last week.

Eight players were ejected from Saturday’s game after the fight.

UNLV’s Katie Powell and Utah State’s Antoina Robinson have been issued a one-game suspension due to their ejections from the game. UNLV’s Paris Strawther is also suspended one game for her participation in the fight.

Powell was on her way to help a teammate when she and Robinson bumped into each other and then exchanged punches before falling to the ground in the corner of the court, surrounded by players from both teams who quickly broke it up.

Powell also received a public reprimand for her comments following the game. Six players that left the bench all received public reprimands for violations of the league’s sportsmanship rules.

The Mountain West added that all parties are on notice that additional unsportsmanlike behavior in the future could be met with “more stringent disciplinary measures.”

