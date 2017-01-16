6:42 pm, January 16, 2017
Mountain West admonishes New Mexico and Colorado State

By The Associated Press January 16, 2017 6:25 pm 01/16/2017 06:25pm
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The Mountain West Conference has admonished New Mexico and Colorado State but taken no action against the schools for a verbal confrontation outside Moby Arena following Saturday night’s game.

The conference issued a statement Monday saying the behavior after Lobos’ 84-71 win was unacceptable and poor judgment was used by several individuals. It also said it was unclear how the incident began.

The confrontation between New Mexico assistant coach Terrence Rencher and Colorado State forward Emmanuel Omogbo was caught on video by The Albuquerque Journal.

In the video posted on Twitter, Omogbo and Rencher scream insults at each other while standing between two Lobos assistant coaches. Colorado State coach Larry Eustachy is seen holding back Omogbo, who eventually leaves the parking lot.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
