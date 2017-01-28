3:25 am, January 29, 2017
Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order.

Morgan scores 22 points in Cornell’s win over Dartmouth

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 8:07 pm 01/28/2017 08:07pm
ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Matt Morgan scored 22 points and Cornell defeated Dartmouth 75-62 on Saturday night.

Wil Bathurst added 16 points, Stone Gettings 15 and Troy Whiteside 11 for the Big Red (6-13, 2-2 Ivy).

Evan Boudreaux scored 23 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season for the Big Green (3-14, 0-4).

Cornell took the lead in the first minute and kept it. Taylor Johnson scored five points in a 9-4 run to get Dartmouth within five with 8½ minutes left but Cornell responded with a 12-5 run with five points from Gettings for a double-digit lead it didn’t surrender.

Morgan scored 11 points in the first half, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer that gave Cornell a 35-23 lead. The Big Red made 6 of 14 from the arc in the first half to just 1 of 9 for Dartmouth.

