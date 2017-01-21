9:50 pm, January 21, 2017
49° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Breaking News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Morgan helps Cornell eke…

Morgan helps Cornell eke past Columbia 67-62

By The Associated Press January 21, 2017 9:35 pm 01/21/2017 09:35pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Morgan scored 17 points including a 3-pointer and two free throws in the final 1:36 as Cornell held off Columbia 67-62 in an Ivy League rematch on Saturday night.

Cornell (5-12, 1-1) had fallen to Columbia in a league opener a week prior, and battled through the second half to get even. Morgan and Stone Gettings hit back-to-back 3s as Cornell tied at 41 after losing a slim halftime lead.

From there, the teams tied three more times and swapped the lead three times before Big Red went in front for good on a Will Bathurst jumper with 3 minutes left.

Columbia struggled at the foul line in the final minute, making two of its last six.

Still, the Lions (7-8, 1-1) had a chance in the last 30 seconds when Luke Petrasek scored to make it 65-62, Nate Hickman stole the ball but Petrasek’s 3-point attempt hit the back iron and bounced away.

Mike Smith led the Lions with a season-high 24 points.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Breaking News NCAA Basketball
Home » Breaking News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Morgan helps Cornell eke…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball