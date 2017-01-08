Moore helps No. 8 Louisville beat Pitt 73-52

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Mariya Moore scored 12 of her 18 points in the second half to lead No. 8 Louisville to a 73-52 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Freshman guard Jazmine Jones added 13 off the bench while Myisha Hines-Allen contributed 11 for the Cardinals (15-3, 3-1 ACC). Led by Jones, Louisville’s bench outscored their Panthers counterparts 35-9.

The Cardinals won despite shooting 37.3 percent (25 for 67) from the field. Louisville, though, did convert 24 Pittsburgh turnovers into 27 points.

Brandi Harvey-Carr scored 25 points to pace the Panthers (10-6, 1-2), who shot 48.8 percent (21 for 43) from the field.

THE BIG PICTURE

Pittsburgh: The struggles continue for the Panthers, who lost for the third time in four games. Two of those losses, however, were to Top 20 teams. Before Sunday’s loss to Louisville, Pittsburgh was blown out 82-50 by No. 14 Miami (Fla.) in its ACC opener Jan. 2.

Louisville: The Cardinals keep rolling. Louisville’s win over Pittsburgh was its ninth in 10 games. The Cardinals’ lone loss in that span was a 58-55 setback at Duke on Jan. 2.

SIZZLE, THEN FIZZLE

Pitt hit 8 of its first 10 shots to forge an early 18-13 lead. The Panthers, however, missed their next 10 shots — a dry spell of almost 10 minutes. During that time the Cardinals outscored them 17-2 to take control of the game.

UP NEXT

Pittsburgh plays its second straight Top Ten foe Thursday at No. 7 Notre Dame.

Louisville takes on the Sunshine State in its next two games. The Cardinals play at No. 6 Florida State on Thursday before returning home to host No. 14 Miami (Fla.) next Sunday

Comments

