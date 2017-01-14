5:09 pm, January 14, 2017
Mooney’s career-best 30 leads South Dakota by Fort Wayne

By The Associated Press January 14, 2017 4:47 pm
VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Matt Mooney scored a career-high 30 points, including five in the final minute, to lead South Dakota to a 66-63 comeback win over Fort Wayne on Saturday.

The Coyotes (13-8, 4-2 Summit) held a 61-56 lead with 3:10 to play before Kason Harrell drilled a 3-pointer and Bryson Scott added back-to-back layups to give Fort Wayne a 63-61 lead.

Both teams went scoreless for over a minute until Mooney made a layup, was fouled by Fort Wayne’s Brent Calhoun, and completed the 3-point play for a 64-63 Coyote’s lead.

Two more Mooney free throws extended the lead to three, and Mo Evans’ missed a 3 with five seconds left and sealed the Mastodons fate.

Tyler Hagedorn added 15 points for South Dakota, who shot just 37.8 percent but held a 20-8 advantage at the free throw line.

Bryson Scott led Fort Wayne (14-5, 3-2) with 21 points. Evans added 19.

