Mooney scores 27, S Dakota beats Denver 88-83

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Matt Mooney scored 27 points, including four amid a game-breaking run late in the second half, and South Dakota beat Denver 88-83 on Saturday to remain in second place in the Summit League.

Trey Dickerson and Mooney each hit 3s and the Pioneers led 48-42 early in the second half, but Denver tied it at 53 on Joe Rosga’s 3-pointer, then tied it again at 60, 64, 67 and 69.

Daniel Amigos’ jumper put Denver up 79-76, but Mooney made two layups during a 9-0 run and the Coyotes pulled away 85-79 with 40 seconds left and Denver got no closer.

Tyler Flack scored 19 and Trey Burch-Manning and Tyler Peterson added 10 apiece for the Coyotes (15-9, 6-3).

The lead flip-flopped until Mooney’s free throw broke a 36-tie and the Coyotes led 42-38 at halftime after Peterson’s layup and Mooney’s 3-pointer.

Rosga scored 20 for the Pioneers (13-9, 5-4), who saw their two-game win streak end.

