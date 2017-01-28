3:27 am, January 29, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Mooney scores 27, S…

Mooney scores 27, S Dakota beats Denver 88-83

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 6:40 pm 01/28/2017 06:40pm
Share

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Matt Mooney scored 27 points, including four amid a game-breaking run late in the second half, and South Dakota beat Denver 88-83 on Saturday to remain in second place in the Summit League.

Trey Dickerson and Mooney each hit 3s and the Pioneers led 48-42 early in the second half, but Denver tied it at 53 on Joe Rosga’s 3-pointer, then tied it again at 60, 64, 67 and 69.

Daniel Amigos’ jumper put Denver up 79-76, but Mooney made two layups during a 9-0 run and the Coyotes pulled away 85-79 with 40 seconds left and Denver got no closer.

Tyler Flack scored 19 and Trey Burch-Manning and Tyler Peterson added 10 apiece for the Coyotes (15-9, 6-3).

The lead flip-flopped until Mooney’s free throw broke a 36-tie and the Coyotes led 42-38 at halftime after Peterson’s layup and Mooney’s 3-pointer.

Rosga scored 20 for the Pioneers (13-9, 5-4), who saw their two-game win streak end.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Mooney scores 27, S…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball