Monday’s College Basketball

By The Associated Press January 9, 2017 10:44 pm 01/09/2017 10:44pm
EAST

Georgetown 83, St. John’s 55

John Jay 74, Baruch 60

St. Peter’s 58, Quinnipiac 54

SOUTH

Ala.-Huntsville 81, Christian Brothers 69

Appalachian St. 70, Arkansas St. 57

Augusta 83, Clayton St. 73

Belmont Abbey 74, Lees-McRae 71

Coastal Carolina 66, UALR 63

Coppin St. 76, Bethune-Cookman 73

Cumberlands 68, Campbellsville 66

Georgetown (Ky.) 84, Life 74

Georgia Southern 84, South Alabama 79

Hampton 84, Savannah St. 80

Lee 66, West Florida 64

Md.-Eastern Shore 99, NC A&T 88

Milligan 94, Point (Ga.) 86

Tenn. Wesleyan 87, Voorhees 74

Troy 80, Georgia St. 77

Union (Tenn.) 97, North Alabama 76

Virginia St. 75, Johnson C. Smith 62

Virginia Union 83, St. Augustine’s 75

MIDWEST

Fort Wayne 115, Olivet 60

William Penn 97, Clarke 76

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

No scores reported from the FAR WEST.

