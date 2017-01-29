1:51 am, January 30, 2017
Mitchell scores 22 to lead No. 15 Ohio State women to win

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 2:12 pm 01/29/2017 02:12pm
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 22 points and No. 15 Ohio State rolled to its fifth straight victory, beating Nebraska 95-75 on Sunday.

With 2,309 points, Mitchell, a junior, passed Jessica Davenport for No. 3 on the Ohio State career scoring list and jumped two spots to No. 8 on the Big Ten list, passing Davenport (2,303) and Anucha Browne (2,307) of Northwestern.

Mitchell was only 3 of 12 from the arc but made 7 of 8 free throws and had seven assists. Stephanie Mavunga added 13 points and Linnae Harper 12 for the Buckeyes (19-5, 9-1).

Jessica Shepard scored 28 points on 11-of-21 shooting and had 13 rebounds for the Cornhuskers (5-17, 1-9), who have lost five straight. Hannah Whitish added 12 points and six assists.

Ohio State led by 11 at halftime and broke the game open in the third quarter by outscoring Nebraska 20-7 over the final 6:17 of the period.

