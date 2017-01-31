9:24 am, January 31, 2017
Mitchell leads Grambling St. to 77-74 win over MVSU in OT

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 12:24 am 01/31/2017 12:24am
GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Ervin Mitchell scored 24 points, including the go-ahead basket in overtime, to lift Grambling State to a 77-74 win over Mississippi Valley State on Monday night.

Tied at 74 in overtime, Mitchell hit a jumper with 21 seconds left to put Grambling State back on top. Chase Cormier got a steal to clinch it with one second remaining, was fouled and went 1 for 2 from the line to pad the final score.

Earlier, Mitchell forced overtime with a steal and took it coast-to-coast with 33 seconds left to tie the game at 64.

Grambling State (10-12, 5-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference) got 17 points and 13 rebounds from Averyl Ugba and Remond Brown had 15 points.

MVSU’s Isaac Williams scored 15 points and reached 1,000 career points. The Delta Devils (3-19, 3-6) were led by Marcus Romain’s 18 points and nine rebounds.

