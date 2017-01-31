11:07 pm, January 31, 2017
41° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Trump has announced Neil Gorsuch as his Supreme Court nominee Tuesday night.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Missouri State beats Loyola…

Missouri State beats Loyola of Chicago 82-81 in OT

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 10:53 pm 01/31/2017 10:53pm
Share

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Austin Ruder made 6 of 8 3-pointers to score 22 points, Alize Johnson made the winning free throw in overtime, and Missouri State beat Loyola of Chicago 82-81 on Tuesday night to end the Ramblers’ three-game win streak.

It was the Bears’ third straight overtime game — a school first.

The Ramblers led 75-73 on Aundre Jackson’s two free throws, but Jarred Dixon’s 3-pointer and jumper put the Bears up 78-75. Milton Doyle tied it with a 3 before Dixon missed two free throws and the Ramblers led 81-78 after Jackson’s 3-point play with 51 seconds left.

Dixon hit a jumper and was fouled but failed to complete the 3-point play and the Bears trailed 81-80. Johnson’s free throw tied it at 81, Loyola called a timeout, and Johnson made the second free throw for the win. Doyle’s 3 rimmed out at the buzzer.

Johnson scored 14 with 12 rebounds for his 14th double-double and Obediah Church scored 12 points with three blocks for the Bears (15-9, 6-5 Missouri Valley).

Doyle scored 21 for the Ramblers (16-8, 6-5).

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Missouri State beats Loyola…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fun things to do in February

With the second month of 2017 around the corner, see what events will be happening around town.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball