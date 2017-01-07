6:22 pm, January 7, 2017
Mississippi State cruises past LSU 95-78

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 6:14 pm
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Aric Holman scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Mississippi State defeated LSU 95-78 in a Southeastern Conference game Saturday.

Holman was one of five players in double figures for the Bulldogs (10-4, 1-1), who took the lead for good around the midway point of the first half. Lamar Peters finished with 15 points, Quinndary Weatherspoon 14, IJ Ready 13 and Mario Kegler 11.

Mississippi State scored 11 straight points to lead 30-20 with 6:42 remaining in the first half. Holman put the Bulldogs in front 21-20 with a pair of foul shots. Mississippi State built its advantage to 19 at 52-33 by halftime.

LSU (9-5, 1-2) never reduced its deficit to fewer than 13 points in the second half. Duop Reath led the Tigers with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Antonio Blakeney added 17 points and Sklyar Mays had 10.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi State: After scoring just 58 points in its SEC opener against Alabama, the Bulldogs finished with a season-high 95 against LSU. Mississippi State reached the 58-point mark less than three minutes into the second half on a 3-pointer by Mario Kegler.

LSU: The Tigers continued to struggle on defense as they allowed at least 90 points for the third time in the past four games – all losses. LSU gave up 110 points to Wake Forest and 96 points to Vanderbilt. The Tigers permitted Mississippi State to make 50 percent of its 3-point shots (11 of 22).

UP NEXT

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs will continue their two-game road swing with a game at Arkansas on Tuesday.

LSU: The Tigers, who have lost three of their last four games, will play at Texas A&M on Wednesday.

NCAA Basketball
