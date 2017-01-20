Mineland, McCarthy lift San Francisco over Portland 75-50

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Charles Minlend scored 14 points and Matt McCarthy had 11 and 11 Dons players scored at least a basket in San Francisco’s 75-50 win over Portland on Thursday night.

Frankie Ferrari made a 3 with 8:23 left before halftime giving San Francisco (13-7, 3-4 West Coast Conference) a 20-17 lead that it would never surrender. Jordan Ratinho scored a 3, McCarthy had one, and Chase Foster added another in a little more than four minutes for a 29-17 lead.

The Dons led 35-24 at halftime, and a 13-6 run to start the second half extended the lead to 48-30.

San Francisco finished 27-of-54 shooting from the floor including 9 for 25 (36 percent) from 3-point range. Portland was 18 for 50 from the floor (36) and 3 for 14 from the arc (21).

Gabe Taylor led Portland (9-9, 2-4) with 15 points, and Alec Wintering and Jazz Johnson each scored 10 for the Pilots who now have lost four straight.

