10:43 pm, January 28, 2017
40° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Miller scores 30, Murray…

Miller scores 30, Murray State beats UT Martin 94-86

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 10:19 pm 01/28/2017 10:19pm
Share

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Terrell Miller Jr. scored a career-high 30 points and Murray State pulled away in the second half to beat UT Martin 94-86 on Saturday night and break a three-way tie with Southeast Missouri for first place in the Ohio Valley Conference West Division.

Demarcus Croaker scored 23 points, Jonathan Stark scored 13 points and made a career-high 10 assists, and Bryce Jones had 13 points with four 3-pointers for the Racers (12-11, 6-3), who ended a two-game skid.

Murray State led 49-46 at halftime behind Croaker’s 12 points on 61.3 percent shooting from the floor and opened the second half with a 13-6 run for a 10-point lead, 62-52.

Miller’s 3 gave the Racers a 19-point lead with 8:20 to go. The Skyhawks closed to 90-85 on Jacolby Mobley’s layup with 1:57 left but got no closer.

Mobley scored 26 points and Javier Martinez had 18 with nine rebounds for the Skyhawks (15-9, 5-4), who saw their four-game win streak end.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Miller scores 30, Murray…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball