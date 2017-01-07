Miles leads No. 7 West Virginia over TCU 82-70

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Daxter Miles Jr. tied a season high with 22 points and No. 7 West Virginia needed a late burst to beat TCU 82-70 on Saturday.

West Virginia (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) bounced back from an overtime loss at Texas Tech and improved to 10-0 against TCU since the schools joined the Big 12 in 2012.

Esa Ahmad added 16 points for West Virginia, while Jevon Carter and freshman Sagaba Konate scored 13 each.

Alex Robinson led TCU (12-3, 1-2) with 17 points and Vladimir Brodziansky added 14.

TCU didn’t have much trouble moving up court against West Virginia’s relentless pressure defense, but the Horned Frogs were sloppy and hesitant with their ball movement and tied a season high with 18 turnovers.

The Mountaineers scored 28 points off turnovers and never trailed. But whenever West Virginia put together a scoring run, TCU responded. The Horned Frogs overcame a 13-point deficit and tied it at 57-57 on a three-point play by Desmond Bane midway through the second half.

TCU then went the next 5 minutes without a basket. Carter, who missed six of his first eight shots, fueled a 16-4 run with three 3-pointers. Miles’ 3-pointer with 2:08 left capped the run to put the Mountaineers ahead 80-65.

BIG PICTURE

TCU: The Horned Frogs have lost their last 17 games against ranked opponents. With a new starting lineup, TCU had tied its third-best start in program history but fell flat down the stretch against the Mountaineers in only its third road game of the season.

WEST VIRGINIA: Free throw shooting is a problem for the Mountaineers, who are making 65 percent for the season. They made 9 of 14 against TCU after going 13 of 24 against Texas Tech.

UP NEXT

TCU plays at Texas on Wednesday.

West Virginia hosts No. 2 Baylor on Tuesday.

___

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments