Michigan State’s women’s basketball game faints during game

By The Associated Press January 2, 2017 12:04 am 01/02/2017 12:04am
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Suzy Merchant fainted while coaching Michigan State against Illinois in a women’s basketball game Sunday.

The 47-year-old Merchant was evaluated by the school’s medical staff on the court during the fourth quarter before walking to the locker room. She was later taken to a hospital for tests and was expected to be kept overnight as a precaution.

Michigan State beat the Illini 74-47 in its Big Ten opener, improving to 11-3 overall.

Merchant is in her 10th season at Michigan State and has a 215-99 record.

