6:12 pm, January 2, 2017
44° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Michigan State's women's basketball…

Michigan State’s women’s basketball coach out of hospital

By The Associated Press January 2, 2017 6:01 pm 01/02/2017 06:01pm
Share

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Suzy Merchant has been released from a hospital after fainting while coaching Michigan State against Illinois in a women’s basketball game.

Michigan State says the 47-year-old Merchant spent the night at a hospital and underwent tests as a precaution after she fainted during Michigan State’s 74-47 win Sunday over the Illini. She was released from the hospital Monday.

The university says a time frame for Merchant’s return to coaching hasn’t been determined. The school didn’t release any additional details. The Spartans are at Purdue on Wednesday.

Merchant is in her 10th season at Michigan State and has a 215-99 record.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Michigan State's women's basketball…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

30 recipes for your slow cooker

The best part about these hearty, comforting meals? All of them can be made in your slow cooker.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball