Michigan State’s women’s basketball coach out of hospital

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Suzy Merchant has been released from a hospital after fainting while coaching Michigan State against Illinois in a women’s basketball game.

Michigan State says the 47-year-old Merchant spent the night at a hospital and underwent tests as a precaution after she fainted during Michigan State’s 74-47 win Sunday over the Illini. She was released from the hospital Monday.

The university says a time frame for Merchant’s return to coaching hasn’t been determined. The school didn’t release any additional details. The Spartans are at Purdue on Wednesday.

Merchant is in her 10th season at Michigan State and has a 215-99 record.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments