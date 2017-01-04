7:46 pm, January 4, 2017
45° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT Canal Road has reopened to traffic between Fletcher's Boathouse and Arizona Avenue.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Michigan State's Bridges dunks…

Michigan State’s Bridges dunks on 1st possession of return

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 7:30 pm 01/04/2017 07:30pm
Share

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Miles Bridges returned to Michigan State’s lineup after missing more than a month, marking his return with an alley-oop dunk .

Bridges checked in at the 15:56 mark of the first half Wednesday night against Rutgers and 14 seconds later, he dunked off a lob pass. He played effortlessly as if he hadn’t missed seven games with a sprained left ankle. The freshman standout played for the first time a loss Nov. 29 at Duke.

Bridges led the Spartans with 16.6 points and 8.8 rebounds per game over his first eight games. The 6-foot-7 forward from Flint, Michigan, scored 21 in his college debut, a loss to Arizona, and had a season-high 22 points against St. John’s.

___

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Michigan State's Bridges dunks…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Around the White House

Holiday celebrations. Concerts. Everyday living. The official residence of the Obama family is always busy. Check out these memorable photos.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball