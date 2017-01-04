Michigan State’s Bridges dunks on 1st possession of return

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Miles Bridges returned to Michigan State’s lineup after missing more than a month, marking his return with an alley-oop dunk .

Bridges checked in at the 15:56 mark of the first half Wednesday night against Rutgers and 14 seconds later, he dunked off a lob pass. He played effortlessly as if he hadn’t missed seven games with a sprained left ankle. The freshman standout played for the first time a loss Nov. 29 at Duke.

Bridges led the Spartans with 16.6 points and 8.8 rebounds per game over his first eight games. The 6-foot-7 forward from Flint, Michigan, scored 21 in his college debut, a loss to Arizona, and had a season-high 22 points against St. John’s.

